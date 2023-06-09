WEST LIBERTY — For years, the West Liberty Community School District (WLCSD) has strived to provide its students with as much guidance as possible as they work toward postsecondary success. This month, the district is being recognized for its efforts, which have been deemed worthy of national acknowledgement.

On June 8, WLCSD counselors Andrea Shultice, Brenda Arthur-Miller and Stephanie Paulsen attended an award ceremony in Washington, D.C. On behalf of their district, the three counselors accepted one of this year’s Power of Hope awards.

Being awarded by the National Postsecondary Strategy Institute (NPSI) and Reach Hire, the Power of Hope Award is meant to recognize school districts from around the country for their “excellence in engaging counselors for students’ postsecondary success.” Alongside WLCSD, Southwest ISD, a school district in San Antonio, Texas, was also recognized for its counselors.

In a public statement, Stephanie Owens, executive director of Reach Higher and Common App’s Vice President of Student Success, said: “The Power of Hope Award is built on the belief that we have a social, economic and moral imperative to support more low-income and underrepresented racial minority students to and through college. We’re honored to partner with NPSI to recognize these school districts and the work their counselors do every day to change the lives of students and the communities in which they serve.”

“We are proud to recognize school districts that have moved school counselors from the periphery of leadership into a centralized role, engaging them as data-informed leaders who are empowered with resources to help all students receive the support and experiences to reach for an educational credential beyond a high school diploma,” Joyce Brown, founding partner of NPSI, added.

Kara Kruse, district data and communications administration assistant shared the entire district’s excitement about the award.

“We feel very honored to have received this award for the efforts of our counselors within the school district as a whole, but also specifically for our high school and junior high counselors as they start with postsecondary and career readiness, even if junior high grade levels,” Kruse said. “I feel like it is a huge honor to be recognized for this.”

Kruse attributed the district’s win to its dual-role counselors.

“I believe that having a counselor who performs a dual role as both high school counselor and community college adviser has been really beneficial for the students within our school district,” she explained. “That role as counselor and college adviser can help prepare them for what’s to come and get them engaged in college courses even when they’re still in high school.”

Looking ahead, Kruse said she felt confident that the WLCSD team and its counselors would continue striving to help its students succeed “in every way possible”.

“I am sure that we are going to continue to develop and create new ways to help our students engage and continue on that pathway to success,” she said.