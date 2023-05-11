Although there was still some damage to be found within Muscatine County, the residents of West Liberty were able to come out relatively unscathed following the brief tornado that occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to official reports from the National Weather Service, the EF-1 rated tornado, measuring in at a max width of 100 yards with peak winds of around 95 mph, was on the ground from 5:48 to 5:54 p.m. on Sunday. First developing just north-northwest of West Liberty, it tracked across the far northeast part of the town before crossing over U.S. Highway 6, diminishing between West Liberty and Atalissa.

No major injuries or deaths were reported from West Liberty, and while there were some smaller cases of damage such as cracked windows and hail damaged roofs in town, according to County Emergency Manager Chris Jasper, most of the major damage ended up occurring on the outskirts of town.

“Sunday night when it happened, the sheriff and I drove out there and obviously it was kind of dark out, so we only really saw some minor damage. Then when daylight hit on Monday, we started to get the phone calls and we started to realize that there was much more damage than we initially anticipated,” Jasper said.

Four outbuildings, mainly barns, outside West Liberty had reported significant structural damage, including collapsed walls and roofs. A few large trees, including one at Oak Ridge Cemetery, were snapped. With the cemetery tree, this led to the damaging of several tombstones.

Two utility poles along Highway 6 were also snapped, while the Dutton Sports Complex saw the twisting of a batting cage and the damaging of a portable toilet, which had been blown away from the site and was later found. Nick Heath, West Liberty parks and recreation director, said that a playground’s shade tarp was also lost.

Throughout the following days, cleanup efforts from the city and county were swift. Reit Cut Tree Service was able to successfully remove the fallen tree from Oak Ridge while the fallen utility poles were replaced almost immediately Sunday evening.

As for other instances of damage, Heath said that he is unsure when the twisted batting cage will be removed and replaced. Repairs regarding the tombstone damage as well as the damage found at nearby outbuildings will likely depend on insurance claims being submitted and processed first.

At this time, Jasper is encouraging those who have damage that they haven’t yet reported to County Emergency Management to do so as soon as possible. Reports can be made by calling the Emergency Management office at 563-264-7142, or through email at ema@co.muscatine.ia.us.

