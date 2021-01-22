West Liberty couincil approves capital improvement plan

WEST LIBERTY — A plan is in place in West Liberty to maintain city infrastructure through the current decade.
The City Council Tuesday night unanimously approved a Capital Improvement Plan for 2021-2029. The plan calls for necessary upkeep and maintenance of city properties and facilities with an eye toward growing the local economy but tempered by financial constraints.
Few comments about the plan were made Tuesday night, but it emphasizes streets, storm water management, and underground utilities.
Material provided to the council specifies:
- seven major complete street reconstruction projects;
- one sidewalks to schools project;
- significant electric, water, and wastewater facility and distribution projects;
- library, parks, and City Hall facility improvements;
- approximately eight blocks of crack and seal/overlay throughout the community;
- addressing inflow and infiltration issues by slip lining sanitary sewers and with manhole rehabilitation.
Total estimated price tag is $21,384,302, including $791,457 in the fiscal year that begins July 1. A number of annual funding sources were identified:
- $3.2 million from property tax proceeds;
- $3.1 million from tax increment financing proceeds;
- $8.75 million from municipal utility revenues;
- $490,000 from Local Option Sales Tax proceeds, of which currently one third goes to street improvements, one third to General Fund projects, and one third is shared by the library and parks;
- low interest State Revolving Fund loans of $4,638,042 over the period for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements;
- one time donation of $205,000 from the Library Board of Trustees;
- allocation of $12,000 of donated funds from the Parks and Recreation Department;
- grants, intergovernmental funds, and miscellaneous revenues;
- proceeds from Road Use Tax can be used for street maintenance.
CITY HALL RENOVATION
Planning for a major facelift of City Hall is underway. The council set a Feb. 2 public hearing on plans and specifications for the remodeling. Pending approval, the project will go out for bids, a contract for the project is expected to be awarded March 2, and final completion is expected Sept. 30.
The council Tuesday night made provisions for a temporary home for city offices that would be displaced during the project. The council unanimously approved renting office space from WeLead West Liberty, 119 East Third Street, for $850 monthly.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $369,816.
- The council approved a $19,853 contract with Veenstra and Kimm Engineering to conduct an EPA required Water Resilience Assessment Engineering Study.
- The council referred possible Mission and Values Statements to the Policy Committee for further review.