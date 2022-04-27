West Liberty could lose fire service by Saturday. A city meeting to discuss the matter dissolved into heated exchanges and f-bombs.

WEST LIBERTY — With the clock ticking to the May 1 deadline for West Liberty to lose service from the West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, the city’s public safety committee couldn't decide about moving forward, and communications broke down on several levels.

West Liberty Fire Department has proposed a new 28E organization for what is the second-largest by size fire district in the state, and firefighters have expressed a willingness to continue the service, but only if the city agrees. The fire department would continue to serve West Liberty Rural Fire District, which is separate.

The fire department alleges the city has been “actively waging war” on the department for three years, citing issues such as mixing department funds, micromanaging the department, and deliberately stalling attempts to hire new EMTs. The city says those allegations are unfounded.

The city says Wilton, Atalyssa, Nichols, Muscatine and West Branch will fight fires if the deadline passes, but council members are concerned response times could be much longer than normal.

The city council's safety committee discussed the matter at a Tuesday meeting — though no agenda was posted — but the members didn't make a recommendation to the full council during the meeting, and wouldn't comment when questioned after it.

It was the committee's first meeting since the new council was seated in January.

Mayor Katherine McCullough chaired the meeting with council members Omar Martinez and Dana Dominguez, which was attended by a contingent from the fire department and their lawyer, William Tharp. The council members present were not certain about how to proceed, the mayor said several times.

City attorney Steve Havercamp warned the committee that many of the issues are the subject of litigation by the West Liberty Rural Fire District and were the subject of closed sessions. He objected to attorney Tharp's attendance, because he also represents the rural fire district.

“I do want to move things forward, I don’t want to stall,” the mayor said. “I also want to reiterate that my goal at the end of this process is a 28E agreement, but one that makes sense for all parties involved.”

Martinez said repeatedly he wants a timeline to get an agreement done. Dominguez said the proposed agreement looked acceptable, but wanted to ensure some items were legal.

Havercamp said the council shouldn't just approve the fire department's proposal, but should work with them to modify it.

McCullough said she had been trying to work on the problem since January, and trying to get a meeting for an open discussion with the fire department, and was frustrated about the lack of progress.

“Because of this litigation, which is becoming a catch-all for everything, we can’t talk,” she said. “How in the flip are we supposed to get anything done if we cannot talk? To me that is very frustrating and I am just worried this is going to be presented to council and ask for a meeting and they are going to say we can’t because of litigation and nothing will get f---ing done.”

The meeting was brought to a close soon after the lawyers, Havercamp and Tharp, had a heated exchange.

The issue is expected to be discussed at the next city council meeting, May 3. When asked what time, none of the council members knew for sure. They later said it started at 7:30 p.m.

West Liberty Fire Department may give city an extension to June 3 before stopping service WEST LIBERTY — If the West Liberty City Council discusses a new contract with the West Liberty Fire Department during its May 3 meeting, the v…

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0