West Liberty council considers ATV use in town after Muscatine County supervisors' approval

WEST LIBERTY — Public use of all-terrain, utility terrain, off-road vehicles and golf carts is under consideration in West Liberty. Use of ATVs and UTVs on designated rural roads has been approved recently by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors.

Elizabeth Hansen, West Liberty's interim city manager, told the City Council Tuesday night the council's Public Safety Committee has discussed allowing the vehicles on city streets and has no recommendation but wanted to bring the matter before council as an agenda item.

The Public Safety Committee consists of council members Robert Rock and Jose Zacarias. "We're just looking for more guidance," Rock told the council. "I'm not sure how many citizens would use this, but with the county having their plan, I think we need to have something in place."

"The general public does want that," Santos Saucedo from the County Board of Supervisors told the council. He said after consulting with attorneys and holding public sessions, the board decided to allow ATVs and UTVs on certain county roads, but not golf carts. "They're not capable of keeping up with speeds," Saucedo said. "I would encourage you to have a public session like we did."

"I'd like to know if there's more people interested," said council member Diane Beranek.