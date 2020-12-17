West Liberty council considers ATV use in town after Muscatine County supervisors' approval

WEST LIBERTY — Public use of all-terrain, utility terrain, off-road vehicles and golf carts is under consideration in West Liberty. Use of ATVs and UTVs on designated rural roads has been approved recently by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors.
Elizabeth Hansen, West Liberty's interim city manager, told the City Council Tuesday night the council's Public Safety Committee has discussed allowing the vehicles on city streets and has no recommendation but wanted to bring the matter before council as an agenda item.
The Public Safety Committee consists of council members Robert Rock and Jose Zacarias. "We're just looking for more guidance," Rock told the council. "I'm not sure how many citizens would use this, but with the county having their plan, I think we need to have something in place."
"The general public does want that," Santos Saucedo from the County Board of Supervisors told the council. He said after consulting with attorneys and holding public sessions, the board decided to allow ATVs and UTVs on certain county roads, but not golf carts. "They're not capable of keeping up with speeds," Saucedo said. "I would encourage you to have a public session like we did."
"I'd like to know if there's more people interested," said council member Diane Beranek.
"I'd like to have more public input," Rock added.
Not everyone was so enthusiastic. "We can live with what we have," Zacarias said. "In my opinion, this is a solution looking for a problem."
But in the end, the council unanimously approved Rock's motion to move forward in pursuing the matter.
WeLead update
West Liberty's recently appointed economic development leader is hitting the ground running. Joe Taylor, who became executive director of WeLead West Liberty in November, delivered his first required quarterly report to the council Tuesday night.
The extensive report showed that WeLead posted net income for the year through Dec. 8 of $50,271. "We're in a very good position going into the new year and will be able to contribute heavily to the economic side," Taylor told the council. "Obviously, we're still focusing on housing, and that will continue from here on out.
"I'm excited. It's been good so far," Taylor concluded.
In other business
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $332,628.
- The council approved Pay Estimate No. 1 of $32,298 to All American Concrete of West Liberty for the Oakridge Cemetery Columbarium Project.
- The council approved a request from Maria and Benji Gonzalez of the West Liberty Bakery, 213 East Seventh Street, to place a new cooler in a portion of the alley adjacent to the business.
- The council set a public hearing for Jan. 19, 2021, on the proposed capital improvement plan.
- Hansen announced that Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath has been appointed to also be communications director.
