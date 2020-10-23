West Liberty council learns about two property tax programs

WEST LIBERTY — Of the property tax programs available to city and county governments to spur economic growth, property tax abatement and tax increment financing are the two most used.

This is according to John Danos, a bond lawyer with the Des Moines office of the Dorsey and Whitney law firm. Danos outlined the two programs during a work session preceding Tuesday night's West Liberty City Council meeting.

The two programs, Danos said, were created by Iowa code in response to the farm crisis of the 1980s. Property tax abatement encourages improvements by locking tax levy rates to the pre-improvement levels, ignoring the increased valuations that occur with improvements over the abatement period. Danos said the period can last up to 20 years, and the abatement can be up to 100 percent.

"It can be a very, very effective tool," Danos said. "It can be a great marketing tool. It's also a fairly simple tool."

By contrast, Danos said, TIF does not interfere with valuations or levy rates, but allows the majority of new taxes on improvements to support urban renewal projects.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"TIF is the most commonly used and the most powerful," Danos said. "TIF is a diversion of tax dollars paid. It only operates on increased tax burden resulting from increased tax valuations."