West Liberty Council meets new EDG director

WEST LIBERTY -- The new head of West Liberty's economic development group is hitting the ground running. Joe Taylor took over Nov. 13 as executive director of WeLead West Liberty. He was introduced to the City Council by Mayor Robert Hartman during Tuesday night's council meeting. Taylor told the council he wants to pursue the housing challenge in West Liberty and take advantage of the new urban renewal plan recently adopted by the council. "We're right on the cusp, in my opinion, of doing something exciting," Taylor said.

"It's exciting to have Joe on board," Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen said later in the meeting.

LEAF BURNING ENDS FOR 2020

The leaf burning season in West Liberty is apparently over. The council did not take action on inquiries to extend the open burning season by two weeks. The requests were made because of weather challenges, notably several windy days.

Council Member Diane Beranek said the season had already been extended. Council Member Cara McFerren added the cold weather is an aggravation for people with breathing problems. "I'm really not a fan for extending this," McFerren said.

Hartman called for a motion on the matter, but no motion was made.

IMPACT OF COVID-19