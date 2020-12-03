West Liberty Council meets new EDG director

WEST LIBERTY -- The new head of West Liberty's economic development group is hitting the ground running. Joe Taylor took over Nov. 13 as executive director of WeLead West Liberty. He was introduced to the City Council by Mayor Robert Hartman during Tuesday night's council meeting. Taylor told the council he wants to pursue the housing challenge in West Liberty and take advantage of the new urban renewal plan recently adopted by the council. "We're right on the cusp, in my opinion, of doing something exciting," Taylor said.
"It's exciting to have Joe on board," Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen said later in the meeting.
LEAF BURNING ENDS FOR 2020
The leaf burning season in West Liberty is apparently over. The council did not take action on inquiries to extend the open burning season by two weeks. The requests were made because of weather challenges, notably several windy days.
Council Member Diane Beranek said the season had already been extended. Council Member Cara McFerren added the cold weather is an aggravation for people with breathing problems. "I'm really not a fan for extending this," McFerren said.
Hartman called for a motion on the matter, but no motion was made.
IMPACT OF COVID-19
COVID-19 has prompted an update of the Infectious Disease Policy for city workers. The council unanimously approved the update, which includes steps to quarantine and isolate impacted employees.
City Clerk Lee Geertz commented that all staff is back to work. "Fingers crossed we're all back to being healthy," she said.
The council also approved an updated Remote Work from Home policy.
PROJECTS, PROGRAMMING, AND PLANNING
When Elizabeth Hansen became West Liberty's Interim City Manager last summer, she wasted no time establishing an agenda of proposed projects, a program schedule, and strategic planning, all with input from council and staff. Hansen provided an update during Tuesday night's council meeting. "I'm going to update you on a quarterly basis and try to stay ahead of the timeline," she told the council.
No action was taken on Hansen's informational update. But the council did unanimously approve updates to the city's organizational chart and job descriptions and to the fee schedule.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $567,533.
- The council approved Change Order No. 1 of $1,440 to All American Concrete of West Liberty for the Oakridge Cemetery Columbarium Project.
- The council approved the sale of city owned property at 505 East 1st Street to Ken Morrison for $9,000. Morrison said he plans to build a house on the property and sell it.
- The council approved sewer credits of $1,521.52 to Peggy Eichelberger of 412 East 7th Street; $148.72 to Carol Crook of 110 South Park Street; and $74.36 to Sam and Mary Schneider of 403 West 16th Street.
- The council did not take action on a request from Maria and Benji Gonzalez to grant permanent use of City right of way adjacent to West Liberty Bakery, pending more information.
