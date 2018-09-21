Zoning is in place for a proposed housing development in West Liberty.
The City Council Tuesday night approved the third and final reading of an ordinance establishing a combination of R-1 Single Family Residential and R-2 Multiple Family Residential for the Wild Prairie Development, Phase II. The 18.26 acres of the proposed development along the city's northern border are owned by David and Jody Dvorak.
"I want to do quality development — quality addition to West Liberty," David Dvorak said before the council voted.
Although zoning is set, the actual layout of the subdivision is only a concept plan, subject to change. City Manager Lawrence McNaul said a request for tax increment financing has been forwarded to the City Attorney. McNaul added the council will have several items to approve before construction can begin.
SUDAS Review
City Engineer Leo Foley believes West Liberty should adopt the subdivision standards set by the Statewide Urban Design and Specifications manual, or SUDAS. The manual promotes uniformity of urban design and construction across Iowa. Foley made his pitch for SUDAS during a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular council meeting.
Foley said the council could adopt SUDAS with a few additions specific for West Liberty. He said the uniform standards would be advantageous for the city, contractors, and engineers. "I think we could go forward with SUDAS almost completely like it is," Foley told the council. "It makes for better pricing for you. And the engineer doesn't have to fight with the contractor so much."
Foley said he wants to come before council in October with a proposed ordinance to adopt SUDAS, including adaptations for West Liberty. "I think it's a big advantage for you," he told the council.
