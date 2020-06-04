West Liberty Council refuses fair board request for electrical services

WEST LIBERTY — The Muscatine County Fair Board isn't catching a break from the City of West Liberty Tuesday evening. The City Council, on the recommendation of the council's Utility Committee, turned down Fair Board requests for the city to reinstall designated electric lines on the county fairgrounds and to shut off and restart five fuses on the fairgrounds every spring and fall.
The Fair Board had requested the council to perform the services as in kind donations, and the council referred the matter to the Utility Committee, composed of Council Members Diane Beranek, for further study. The written report from the committee concluded that utilities on the fair grounds are the responsibility of the owners, not the city.
"The request being made by the Fair Board are also not within our budget capabilities," Committee Chair Beranek wrote in the report. "The city has made reductions in our budget our responsibility to the taxpayers of the city. Therefore, we recommend to the City Council to deny all proposals."
McFarren wrote in the report that the values of the Muscatine County Fair to the community are recognized, but the city's priority is to provide essential services funded through taxpayer money. "We must draw the line; plus, we have seen our other city-owned 'quality of life' services recently take a budgetary hit as well," McFarren wrote. "If we give to one, we should give to all."
LIBRARY REPORT
West Liberty's public library will provide more services to patrons as pandemic concerns appear to be coming under control. Library Director Allie Paarsmith reported the Library Board, in a special meeting, decided to proceed with the second phase of reopening. Among other services to be offered, Paarsmith said patron orders will be available for pickup at the library's entryway, beginning Monday, June 8. "We're pretty excited to be able to serve the community," Paarsmith told the council.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $387,849.
- The council approved Pay Estimate No. 3 of $11,756 to Lansing Brothers Construction of Luxemburg, Iowa, representing the final payment and retainage, for the 115 East Third Street Partial Demolition Project, now considered complete.
- The council approved an updated 28E agreement with Safety Group East Iowa and the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities.
- The council set a work session for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 to review electric customer service rules.
