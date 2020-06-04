West Liberty Council refuses fair board request for electrical services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST LIBERTY — The Muscatine County Fair Board isn't catching a break from the City of West Liberty Tuesday evening. The City Council, on the recommendation of the council's Utility Committee, turned down Fair Board requests for the city to reinstall designated electric lines on the county fairgrounds and to shut off and restart five fuses on the fairgrounds every spring and fall.

The Fair Board had requested the council to perform the services as in kind donations, and the council referred the matter to the Utility Committee, composed of Council Members Diane Beranek, for further study. The written report from the committee concluded that utilities on the fair grounds are the responsibility of the owners, not the city.

"The request being made by the Fair Board are also not within our budget capabilities," Committee Chair Beranek wrote in the report. "The city has made reductions in our budget our responsibility to the taxpayers of the city. Therefore, we recommend to the City Council to deny all proposals."