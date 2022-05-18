West Liberty Council releases proposed fire service agreements to the public

WEST LIBERTY — With just over two weeks until the June 3 deadline when the West Liberty volunteer fire and EMS service plans to cease operations inside the city, the West Liberty City Council voted to release to the public a proposed 28E agreement along an independent consultant’s review and a draft of a 28E approved last year as a starting point for negotiations.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, members of the public safety community said a draft 28E agreement, which would make the service its own entity, was not acceptable.

Mayor Katherine McCullough and council member Dana Dominguez said there are many areas of the proposal, including several issues that the city would be required to agree to, that are not in the city’s best interest and some the council cannot legally perform.

“It’s really difficult because we have a strict deadline,” McCullough said. ”We have some amazing volunteers who have put what they love to do to move us forward and I think in some ways it has. It has put a lot of stress on things because we don’t want our volunteers to resign, but we also cannot solve all of this in two weeks while there is litigation on another matter. There is no way. We keep giving different options and there is no movement. We are working at this.”

Dominguez said in moving forward, she did not feel it was in the best interest of the city to be “strong-armed” into agreeing with several points before the negotiation even begins.

On April 15, the fire department sent a letter to the city, expressing its intent to break with the city on May 1, citing several issues with the council. It would still provide fire service for the rural areas of its fire district. Fire chief Kirt Sickels said that there have been several firefighters who have left the department due to a rift between the rural fire district and the city, to the point he is concerned if something isn’t done, the department would lose all its volunteers.

In an effort to mediate with the city, the department sent an offer to form a new 28E intergovernmental agreement that would give equal control the department, the rural area and the city. The department has also given the city an extension to June 3 to be working on the agreement in good faith or it would cease services inside the city.

McCullough said some of the demands of the 28E, including the city and rural fire district signing over ownership the fire building and equipment to the new department, cannot be done because it was paid for with taxpayers’ money. It includes providing the rural district with fire service, which is currently under litigation with the city. She also encourages everyone, especially the firefighters, to read the review of the agreement.

“It was very eye-opening,” she said. “I’m asking you to make an effort and read through this.”

Dominguez said the volunteers already had their own non-profit organization filed with the Iowa Secretary of State.

City clerk Lee Geertz said the review was written by George Oster, a retired fire chief who specializes in settling disputes between fire departments and cities.

The city has said Wilton, Atalyssa, Nichols, Muscatine and West Branch will respond to fires in the city if the deadline passes, but council members are concerned response times could be much longer than normal.

