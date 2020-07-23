West Liberty council reviews projects proposed by city administrator

WEST LIBERTY — City officials in West Liberty will have a plateful off community projects in the months and years to come, if the 65 projects proposed by Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen come to pass.

During the work session, the council also reviewed proposed revisions to the Electric Service Rules, which had not been updated since 1985. And the council reviewed Hansen's proposed time frame for hiring a permanent city manager, including approval of a consulting firm in July 2021, conducting final interviews and extending a contract in October 2021, and seating a city manager the following November or December. No action was taken on the proposed city manager schedule, but during the regular meeting, the council approved the updated Electric Service Rules on a 4-0 vote. Council Member Robbie Rock was absent.