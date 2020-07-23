West Liberty council reviews projects proposed by city administrator

WEST LIBERTY — City officials in West Liberty will have a plateful off community projects in the months and years to come, if the 65 projects proposed by Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen come to pass.
The city council reviewed the proposals, determined by Hansen's discussions with council members and department heads, during a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular council meeting. The list, prepared with assistance from Midwest Municipal Consulting of Ankeny, includes:
- Create housing incentive programs;
- Sanitary and storm sewer improvements;
- Continuance of sidewalk improvement;
- Strong support of nuisance abatement;
- Strategic economic development program;
- Utilization of the Comprehensive Plan and Annexation Study to create a land use and fringe area plan to identify the city's growth;
- Rental inspection program;
- Trail extensions and trailhead, especially around parks and schools;
- A recreation center, including indoor soccer and open gym space;
- Creation of a dog park;
- Upgrade of the aging municipal swimming pool;
- Creation of a community garden.
During the work session, the council also reviewed proposed revisions to the Electric Service Rules, which had not been updated since 1985. And the council reviewed Hansen's proposed time frame for hiring a permanent city manager, including approval of a consulting firm in July 2021, conducting final interviews and extending a contract in October 2021, and seating a city manager the following November or December. No action was taken on the proposed city manager schedule, but during the regular meeting, the council approved the updated Electric Service Rules on a 4-0 vote. Council Member Robbie Rock was absent.
The council on a 4-0 vote also approved a Planning and Goal Setting Action Plan through Fiscal Year 2022.
PARKS AND REC UPDATE
Rain has delayed workers in their installation of new playground equipment at Kimberly Park, Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath reported. "They'll be here on Wednesday or Thursday of this week," he told the council.
Heath also reported athletic tournaments at the Dutton Athletic Complex have been underway, but reaction to COVID-19 precautions has been a mixed bag. "Some people are following social distancing, and some not," he said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $481,419.
- The council approved a resolution to enter into a lease for purchase agreement not to exceed principal of $250,000 for a new street sweeper.
- The council approved an agreement with the Bowman and Miller firm of Marshalltown to provide auditing services for a fee not to exceed $25,000.
