West Liberty Council will discuss negotiations with fire department

WEST LIBERTY — According to Facebook posts from the city of West Liberty and from West Liberty Fire and Ambulance, communication has increased, but there is more work to do to find a middle ground and form a new 28E agreement inside a month.

The two sides have been at odds for three years when the city alleged the 28E agreement that formed the fire district had expired. During negotiations for a new agreement the rural fire district asked for an audit of the money used by the department. The former West Liberty mayor refused and said the 28E had expired and the city was out of it. In late 2021, the rural fire district filed suit against the city of West Liberty to continue to have fire service. That suit has kept the council from discussing the issues in open session.

Last month, the fire department said “the city has actively waged a war upon the department through dangerous bureaucratic moves that endanger the community, including deliberately stalling attempts to hire EMS personnel.”

It planned to end service to West Liberty by May 3.

On Thursday, Fire Chief Kirt Sickels said progress had been made toward a new agreement. He believes the public safety committee work session Tuesday started discussions to move forward. He commended Mayor Katherine McCullough for working with the department to establish the new 28e agreement. As of now, the deadline for the department to discontinue serving the city of West Liberty has been extended to June 3.

“Her commitment to the community and efforts to open lines of communication has been greatly appreciated,” Sickels said. “Many kudos to Mayoress McCullough for taking her valuable time and effort to meet with our Volunteer Fire Department last night after the work session to try and ease concerns, answer questions and explain potential intentions to move the process forward.”

The June 3 deadline is contingent on the issue being brought to the City Council during the May 3 meeting. The city's website says the public safety committee will give an update on the progress and the city remains committed to a resolution. During the meeting, the council will discuss what can be discussed in open session, as litigation is still in progress. The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the West Liberty Community Center. The fire department is on the agenda.

The West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department and EMS serves the second-largest by size fire district in Iowa, and in 2021 the department responded to almost 800 calls.

City Manager David Haugland said he had spoken with neighboring fire departments and all agreed to respond to city fires. He said the city had 28E agreements with area departments including Wilton, Atalissa, Nichols, Muscatine and West Branch. Sickels stressed if the city did not choose to move ahead with negotiations, the department still would serve the rural fire district.

Sickels thanked the community for its support through this issue and asks they “positively” ask the council to support the effort.

In a previous Facebook post, EMS coordinator Sandra Heick asked the public to be courteous to city employees, saying the issue is with specific members of the city council.

