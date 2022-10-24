West Liberty downtown area to hold second-annual Witch Walk event this week

WEST LIBERTY — For the second year in a row, West Liberty’s downtown area will include extra Halloween fun for its residents and local families to enjoy.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, the West Liberty Downtown District group will hold its second annual Witch Walk.

This free event, which will include several participating local businesses, is meant to act as an additional trick-or-treat-esque event for the community as well as an opportunity for others to enjoy the various offerings of the downtown area.

Lisa Browning, owner of Shop 101, said she and other business owners had seen similar events in other towns, although these Witch Walks were for women only, hence the name.

“We decided to have our own Witch Walk and just have it be more for families, where both parents and kids could dress up and do a sort of trick-or-treating thing as they visited each of the shops,” Browning said.

“It was very successful last year, which was also when we formed our Downtown District group. We were able to organize some events — (the Witch Walk) was one of them, and it went well, so it feels good to be able to do the same thing again," she continued.

Each of the participating businesses will have a witch hat poster on its doors. Costumes are welcomed at the event, and while participants are invited to dress as witches, it is not required. Each child who visits will get a piece of candy, while the adults can enjoy looking at each of the businesses' wares or, in the case of certain businesses, partake in a giveaway or promotion.

For her business's part, Browning at Shop 121 is going to have candy boxes for grown-ups in addition to the Halloween candy for kids, with some of these candy boxes including a Shop 121 gift card in them.

Another participating business, Savor by Chef D, will offer special Halloween-inspired baked goods on its menu. Kids will also have the chance to pick up a fun craft activity at the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre.

Browning attributed last year's success to being another event where kids could dress up and wear their Halloween costumes, as well as an opportunity for mothers and daughters to dress up as witches together for a fun bonding activity.

Overall, Browning felt grateful that both she and the rest of the West Liberty Downtown District group had the opportunity to hold the event again.

“It’s always nice to do an event for a second time instead of having to create new ones,” she said. “It’s something that people can look forward to, or if they heard about it last year and didn’t go but wanted to, now they can. It just adds one more annual event to the town. I just hope that we have at least as many come out and that they realize we have a good little downtown area and we’re trying to do events that bring people down.”