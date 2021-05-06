West Liberty extends agreement with fire department

WEST LIBERTY — There's more time to work out a new agreement to provide fire and ambulance service to rural residents in the West Liberty area.

The West Liberty City Council in a special meeting on Sunday, April 25 approved extending 28E agreements between the West Liberty Fire Department with the rural fire district and the rural ambulance board from July 1 to Sept. 30. The minutes of the special meeting were approved during Tuesday night's regular council meeting. "That extension was requested by the rural boards, and the council approved that," Mayor Robert Hartman said Tuesday night.

The decisions during the special meeting took place after the council met in closed session, although no indication of closed session was included in the agenda that was published in the city's website. The vote for each extension was 4-1 with the opposition votes coming from Council Member José Zacarias.

GOLF CARTS, ATVs, UTVs

There was little fanfare as the council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance spelling out the operation of golf carts, all terrain vehicles (ATVs), and off road utility vehicles (UTVs) within city limits. But there was one revision, at the request of Council Member Diane Beranek, that would allow ATVs to be used for snow removal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}