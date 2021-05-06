West Liberty extends agreement with fire department

WEST LIBERTY — There's more time to work out a new agreement to provide fire and ambulance service to rural residents in the West Liberty area.
The West Liberty City Council in a special meeting on Sunday, April 25 approved extending 28E agreements between the West Liberty Fire Department with the rural fire district and the rural ambulance board from July 1 to Sept. 30. The minutes of the special meeting were approved during Tuesday night's regular council meeting. "That extension was requested by the rural boards, and the council approved that," Mayor Robert Hartman said Tuesday night.
The decisions during the special meeting took place after the council met in closed session, although no indication of closed session was included in the agenda that was published in the city's website. The vote for each extension was 4-1 with the opposition votes coming from Council Member José Zacarias.
GOLF CARTS, ATVs, UTVs
There was little fanfare as the council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance spelling out the operation of golf carts, all terrain vehicles (ATVs), and off road utility vehicles (UTVs) within city limits. But there was one revision, at the request of Council Member Diane Beranek, that would allow ATVs to be used for snow removal.
The ordinance must pass two more readings to become official.
ALL'S WELL
The process continues to bring an old city well back into operation. The council unanimously approved an agreement with Northway Well and Pump Company of Marion, IA to clean the well, which is located in the municipal power plant.
"They've been working on the well all along," said City Engineer Leo Foley. "This will be the last report until we know if we have a production well."
"I am hoping everything goes well with that and we can have that as a functioning well," Hartman added.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $190,415.
- The council approved the second reading of an ordinance changing the zoning of 11.46 acres located at the northeast corner of East Rainbow Drive and Garfield Avenue, owned by Buysse Enterprises, from Agricultural to a combination of R-1, R-2, and R-3 Residential in anticipation of a housing development.
- The council set a May 18 public hearing on a proposal to enter into a water revenue loan agreement not to exceed $2,235,000 for the purpose of refinancing existing debt at a lower interest rate, saving an estimated $278,000.
- The council set a June 1 public hearing on a proposed ordinance to establish a storm water utility.
- The council set a 6:30 p.m. May 18 work session relating to the fire department, current budget, and review of website proposals.
- The council approved regulations regarding columbarium niches and upgraded fee schedule at the cemetery.
- The council approved a request from the Chamber of Commerce to use designated streets and facilities for Farmers Markets Wednesday evenings May-October, City Wide Garage Sale June 5, and the Fair Parade and Picnic in the Park July 18.