West Liberty fire and ambulance service contracts extended four months

WEST LIBERTY — Differences between city and rural fire and ambulance services in the West Liberty area are a step closer to becoming resolved.
The West Liberty City Council on Tuesday night received and filed acknowledgements from the Rural Ambulance Board and the Rural Fire District to accept four-month extensions to the current 28E agreements, which were set to expire at the end of June.
City officials have said updated agreements were necessary to be in compliance with state code. Proposed new agreements were discussed during a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular council meeting.
CITY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
West Liberty is a step closer to filling the vacant city manager position. City Clerk and Treasurer Lee Geertz announced Tuesday the four finalists would be interviewed Thursday, June 17, and would be available to meet the public Saturday, June 19. After Saturday's meet-and-greet event, the council will meet in closed session to evaluate the four finalists, Geertz said.
FUTURE STREET PROJECT
Even as the current street construction is underway, preparations will begin for the 2022 construction season. The council approved a service agreement not to exceed $341,876 with Veenstra and Kimm Engineering to provide design and construction administration services for Rainbow Drive and Maxson Avenue improvements. "Our plan is to start surveying in July and have it designed so we can have a spring bid opening," said City Engineer Leo Foley, who is also vice president of Veenstra and Kimm.
In other business:
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $1,315,067.
- The council approved Pay Estimate No. 2 of $120,912 to S.G. Construction of West Burlington for the Police and City Hall Building Improvement Project.
- The council approved the second reading of a proposed ordinance to establish a Storm Water Utility.
- The council set a July 6 public hearing on changing the zoning of land at the northeast corner of East Rainbow Drive and Garfield Avenue from Agricultural to a combination of R-1, R-2, and R-3 for a proposed mixed residential development.
- The council set a July 6 public hearing on a revised proposed ordinance establishing regulations for operation of golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs within city limits.
- The council went into closed session to discuss a personnel matter. Back in open session, no decisions were made.