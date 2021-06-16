West Liberty fire and ambulance service contracts extended four months

WEST LIBERTY — Differences between city and rural fire and ambulance services in the West Liberty area are a step closer to becoming resolved.

The West Liberty City Council on Tuesday night received and filed acknowledgements from the Rural Ambulance Board and the Rural Fire District to accept four-month extensions to the current 28E agreements, which were set to expire at the end of June.

City officials have said updated agreements were necessary to be in compliance with state code. Proposed new agreements were discussed during a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular council meeting.

CITY MANAGER INTERVIEWS

West Liberty is a step closer to filling the vacant city manager position. City Clerk and Treasurer Lee Geertz announced Tuesday the four finalists would be interviewed Thursday, June 17, and would be available to meet the public Saturday, June 19. After Saturday's meet-and-greet event, the council will meet in closed session to evaluate the four finalists, Geertz said.

FUTURE STREET PROJECT