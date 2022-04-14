West Liberty Fire Department plans to break with city and form its own governance

WEST LIBERTY — For the first time since the West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department and EMS was formed in 1875, the City of West Liberty may not have a fire department to count on after May 1.

According to a letter sent to the West Liberty City Council, the fire department intends to terminate its relationship with the city and form its own 28E agency governed by a board. The letter claims “the City has actively waged a war upon the department through dangerous bureaucratic moves that endanger the community, including deliberately stalling attempts to hire EMS personnel.” Other allegations include incorrect accounting, mixing the department’s funds with the city’s general fund, and incorrect classification of expenses and donations, among several other grievances.

“Instead of waiting for the Department to be without volunteers within 5 years, the men and women of the Department have made a reasoned – but difficult decision,” the letter said. “These men and women will not continue to volunteer in this environment. Since the City has made it clear over the last three years that it will not change course, these volunteers are forced to end their association with the City while continuing to make themselves available to save lives.”

City manager David Haugland did not return a call for comment. According to the city’s website, the city is drafting a response to the letter. West Liberty Fire Chief Kirt Sickels also could not be reached for comment.

The fire department's letter says if West Liberty did not resolve the situation by May 1, it would have to make other arrangements for fire and rescue services. The letter further states if the city is not protected by the department, the insurance coverage for the property owners in the area served by the fire department would see a significant increase.

On July 5, 2021, the department filed a petition in Iowa District Court petitioning for partnership dissolution, accounting, for damages, constructive fraud, and for temporary and permanent injunctions. The petition alleges the city has violated the provisions of the parties’ contract and breached its fiduciary responsibilities. The petition requests the court create a separate 28E agency.

