West Liberty Foods donates $500,000 to WL school district for its new athletic complex

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty School District recently received a big boost in fundraising for its new athletic complex as Superintendent Shaun Kruger and Activities Director Adam Loria announced West Liberty Foods’ Board of Directors made a donation of $500,000.

The West Liberty Community School District (WLCSD) began fundraising in late March 2022 for what is expected to be one of its biggest projects to date: an athletic complex that will include outdoors and indoors facilities for all types of sports.

West Liberty Foods CEO Brandon Achen said in a statement the donation was “no question, the right thing to do."

“West Liberty has been good to us, and our success depends on operations at the West Liberty facility,” Achen stated. “We have a great team in place and want to support them and their families as much as possible.”

“It was a good day,” Loria said, referring to when the district received the funds from West Liberty Foods. “We spent a lot of very good and very productive meetings with the West Liberty Foods’ Board of Directors, and they’re very supportive about the whole project and are tremendous people to work with.”

Loria said the donation is as beneficial to West Liberty Foods as it is to the students and district.

“It benefits so many of their workers, their families and their children," he said. "(West Liberty Foods) sees the importance of having that good partnership with us, and to have that relationship is just tremendous. For them to be willing to offer with us, to see our need and understand what our goal is — to benefit our community as a whole — we couldn’t be more thrilled and happy to have them.”

Now, three months after kicking off its fundraising, WLCSD finds itself having raised 60%, or $1.2 million, of the current goal for the project. Besides West Liberty Foods, fellow local business Wiele Chevrolet, former student Gary Daufeldt and WLCSD parents Jared and Samira Deahr have also made significant donations to the project.

The $500,000 West Liberty Foods donation is expected to be spread out over five years. The donation also requires WLCSD to match the funds.

Although there is still about 40% of the district’s original goal left to collect, the district has enough donations to finalize the plans for the outdoor section of the athletic complex and to begin the first phase of the project. Currently, the district expects to break ground on the outdoor portion of the facilities sometime this fall, with the new complex possibly being able to host its first event by fall 2023.

“Getting us closer to our initial goal certainly gets us excited to start looking at more detailed designs of the indoor facility, since all of the focus so far has been on finalizing the plans for the outdoor field,” Loria said. “Right now, the goal is $2 million but we may adjust that just because (the fundraising) has gone so well so fast … and so we want to make sure we’re doing this project right for everybody. If that means we can make things nicer or bigger, just knowing that we have this much support is so beneficial for us because we want to build facilities that’ll have the greatest impact on the most number of students.”

