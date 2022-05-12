West Liberty Foods names new CEO

WEST LIBERTY – Just a week after announcing longtime CEO Ed Garrett’s imminent retirement, West Liberty Food has announced senior vice president Brandon Achen will step into the role of CEO beginning May 31.

A 16-year employee of West Liberty Foods, Achen has worked his way up the ladder from intern to scheduling supervisor to vice president of the supply chain to senior vice president. A graduate of Iowa State University – Ivy School of Business, Achen received the “30 under 30 Award” at the International Poultry and Processing Expo. He is certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) by the APICS Organization. He is also a standing board member of the Iowa Turkey Federation and the National Turkey Federation.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to lead our great organization,” Achen said. ‘We have a lot of things to be proud of and optimistic about at West Liberty Foods and I’m looking forward to what the future holds for us.”

Born and raised on his parents’ turkey farm in Iowa, Achen quickly learned the skills of properly caring for turkeys while managing a farming operation.

Recently, West Liberty Foods announced Garrett’s retirement. Garrett had served as CEO since 2004. In order to ensure a smooth transition in leadership, and as part of the company’s succession plan, Garrett and Achen have worked together for the past several years to immerse Achen in all facets of the company’s business.

“Our board of directors and executive management team are excited for the next generation of leadership,” said Paul Hill, chairman of the West Liberty Foods board. “Brandon has extensive experience with our major customers and vendors, drives innovation and process improvement, and knows our organization from the farm throughout our facilities. We are confident Brandon will lead West Liberty Foods to further growth and success as we continue to forge the future of proteins for the food industry.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0