West Liberty holds hearing for golf cart and ATV ordinance

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty City Council is a step closer to approving an ordinance governing the operation of golf carts and all terrain vehicles on city streets.

The council Tuesday night set a May 4 public hearing for a proposed ordinance that would allow operation of golf carts between sunrise and sunset by a licensed driver at least 18 years old and of ATVs in accordance with Iowa code or as approved by the council. The proposed ordinance was reviewed during a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular council meeting.

"The majority of that is pretty much ready to be adopted by the council," Mayor Robert Hartman said.

Unless the council decides to waive the second and/or third readings, the ordinance would require approval of three readings to become official.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The council approved payment of claims totaling $671,687.

The council set an April 12 Zoom public hearing on the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The council set an April 20 public hearing on changing the zoning of the northwest corner of East Rainbow Drive and Garfield Avenue from Agricultural to Mixed Residential Development.

The council on a 4-1 vote set a May 4 work session on establishing a Storm Water Utility, a proposed amendment to the current budget, and review of state and local funding of the American Rescue Plan. The lone opposition vote came from David Smith who said he would not be able to attend.

The council approved moving ahead with revisions and extensions of 28E agreements with rural fire and ambulance districts.

