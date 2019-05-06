MUSCATINE — An early morning fire destroyed a vacant home Saturday in West Liberty.
West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tom Christensen said crews were called to 505 E. 1st St., at 3:58 a.m. Saturday. On arrival they found the second floor and roof of the two-story home engulfed in flames, he said.
"It got a pretty good head start on us," he said.
The residence was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. West Liberty Police evacuated two adjacent homes, and one on the west side had damage to the siding.
"Luckily, not a lot of wind that night," Christensen said, "which was very helpful."
The fire was under control within a few hours, he said, and crews left the scene around 8:30 a.m. The home was "completely destroyed," he said.
The state fire marshal was at the scene for a few hours, Christensen said, and the city of West Liberty disconnected electricity to the property. Utilities had been shut off at the residence "for some time" making the fire seem "suspicious," he said.
According to county data, the home was last sold in 2000 for $83,150 to Carlos Reyes and Maria C. Herrara.
About 20-25 firefighters including mutual aide from Atalissa and Nichols responded to the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
