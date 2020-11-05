West Liberty hopes to spur economic development

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty has a plan in place to spur economic development improvements.

During its 25 minute meeting Tuesday night, the City Council approved an amendment to its urban renewal plan, setting the stage to provide a financial group to the community's economic group, WeLead West Liberty. The plan calls for the city to provide funding to WeLead by borrowing and/or from standing city funds and to repay the funding with proceeds from tax increment funding of up to $200,000 over a three year period. The agreement also calls for WeLead to carry out economic development support programs, promotional events, initiatives, and activities related to economic growth.

There were no comments during a public hearing preceding the 4-0 council approval of the plan. Council Member Robert Rock was absent.

WEAR YOUR MASKS, MAYOR ASKS

Mayor Robert Hartman told the council he was impressed with mask compliance at his polling place Tuesday, and he encouraged people to continue wearing masks in public. "Only one person when I was there didn't have a mask," said Hartman. "Think about the other individuals who may be at high risk that we don't even know."

But Hartman added he expects a spike in COVID-19 cases with the holidays.