Halloween trick or treat times in West Liberty will be the same as they were last year. The City Council on a 3-1 vote Tuesday night set 5-6 p.m. for activities along the trail and 6-7 p.m. for door-to-door trick-or-treating, Wednesday, Oct. 31.
The lone opposition vote came from Council Member Diane Beranek, who favors the trail activities over door to door. "If we do it 5-6 and compete with the trail," she said, "maybe next year we won't have door to door."
"And we can save the kids' insulin rush and be done with it," quipped Mayor Robert Hartman.
Council Member Robert Smith said he likes Halloween tradition. "I'm a big Halloween person, and I like to decorate," he said.
"Everybody comes to our house anyway," Council Member Joey Iske said before voting in favor.
Council Member Robbie Rock was absent.
New state tax
A new tax that was implemented July 1 will be the main topic of a city council work session. The so called "wet tax" is being levied on water facilities, impacting community proceeds from local option sales tax.
Other financial matters will be reviewed at the work session, which the council set for 6:30 PM Oct. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.