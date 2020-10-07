West Liberty modifies trick or treat plans

WEST LIBERTY — Plans for trick or treat night in West Liberty are modified, thanks to COVID-19.
The city council Tuesday night approved the recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Board to set the trick or treat time at 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Halloween night, but to not have Halloween activities along the community trail.
The trail activities were encouraged over the past five years, but concerns about the pandemic prompted dropping them this year.
"The trail is out of the question," Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath told the council. "We could not provide social distancing on the trail. I personally think you're going to have people turning the lights on and going out no matter what you set, just from what I'm hearing around town."
Council member David Smith's motion for approval passed on a 3-1 vote with the lone opposition vote coming from Cara McFerren. Council member Robert Rock was absent.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The council approved payment of claims totaling $236,387.
The council approved a resolution requesting reimbursement of up to $75,000 for eligible costs related to the COVID-19 public health emergency from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund.
The council approved an agreement with Veenstra and Kimm Engineering of Rock Island to conduct a storm water utility study for $19,604 and an agreement with Veenstra and Kimm to conduct a water and storm sewer rate study for $7,211.
The council approved an agreement with BHMG Engineers of Arnold, Missouri, to conduct a cost of service study for the Electric Utility for $17,600 and an agreement with BHMG to conduct an electric capital improvement plan for $8,800.
The council approved staff recommendations regarding an updated utility billing policy and a Wastewater Facility Comprehensive Plan.
The council approved the second reading of an ordinance amendment establishing park and open space requirements for new subdivisions.
The council set a Nov. 3 public hearing on an amendment to the Urban Renewal Plan.
