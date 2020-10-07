West Liberty modifies trick or treat plans

WEST LIBERTY — Plans for trick or treat night in West Liberty are modified, thanks to COVID-19.

The city council Tuesday night approved the recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Board to set the trick or treat time at 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Halloween night, but to not have Halloween activities along the community trail.

The trail activities were encouraged over the past five years, but concerns about the pandemic prompted dropping them this year.

"The trail is out of the question," Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath told the council. "We could not provide social distancing on the trail. I personally think you're going to have people turning the lights on and going out no matter what you set, just from what I'm hearing around town."

Council member David Smith's motion for approval passed on a 3-1 vote with the lone opposition vote coming from Cara McFerren. Council member Robert Rock was absent.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The council approved payment of claims totaling $236,387.