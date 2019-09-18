The owner of land proposed for residential development in West Liberty wants the city to help get the project going, but city officials are reluctant.
A year ago, the City Council approved annexation of 18.26 acres owned by David Dvorak along the city's northern border and a zoning change to R-1 single family residential and R-2 multiple family residential zoning designations.
Dvorak intended to sell lots for Wildwood Prairie, Phase Two, and has been working with Mike Nolan of Iowa City-based Horizon Architecture. But during a work session preceding Tuesday night's council meeting, Nolan said sale of the 42 lots won't generate enough money to fund the project. They'll sell for about $35,000 per lot, while lots in neighboring communities sell for $70,000 to $80,000 per lot, Nolan said. "At this point, there's not a market point to that kind of development."
Nolan said the new plan is to break the project into smaller phases, beginning with 16 lots on five acres. The land sale would generate $780,000, still $500,000 short of needed funding.
"We're going to need the city to install streets, water and sewer, at a value of $340,000, he said. In addition, they'd seek a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan, which over 10 years would bring in around $570,000 for the project, or in a second scenario, could be used to bond for needed funding. "We're going to need some help from the city if this is a project we want to move forward," Nolan said. "We're trying to do a smaller project," Dvorak added. "Hopefully we can make it work, but I don't want to lose my farm doing it."
Council members said there's a need for affordable housing, but they cited other pressing needs, like funding the Water Treatment and Wastewater Treatment projects. "We have made major cuts this year," Council Member Diane Beranek stated. "Where the hell do you think we're going to pull this money from?"
"I don't necessarily have the answer for that," Nolan replied. "What's the necessity? Does the community need this right now?"
"I feel a little apprehensive giving priority to this risk," said Council Member Cara McFerren. "How about selling the land to someone who can afford to develop it?"
"This is just a feasibility analysis," Nolan responded.
"I see that there's a need for housing," said Dvorak. "It's not because I'm going to make a bunch of money. I'm just trying to make something happen."
"We all want to see something happen," said Beranek. "I don't feel we're in a position to do this right now. I don't know that we're in a position to afford the risk. We're going to have to study it and discuss it a little further."
The Dvorak development was an agenda item during the council's regular meeting, but the council tabled the matter and took no action.
WHERE THERE'S SMOKE...
City Engineer Leo Foley announced smoke testing will be conducted along sewer lines in some parts of the city, so residents shouldn't be alarmed if they see smoke rising in unusual places. "We're looking for storm hooked up to the sanitary," Foley said. "When you put smoke down the storm, sometimes it comes up through the sanitary."
Smoke could come up into bathrooms if sanitary and storm systems are connected, Foley explained. He said the smoke is harmless, but it scares people, resulting in calls to the fire department and city hall.
Foley didn't specify where and when the smoke testing would take place, saying much depends on the weather.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $456,212.
- The council accepted a bid of $85,450 from Lansing Brothers Construction of Luxemburg, IA for partial demolition of city owned property at 115 East Third Street.
