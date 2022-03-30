West Liberty parents concerned about alleged school bullying, harassment

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty parents recently questioned school officials about student discipline amid allegations of bullying and harassment going unaddressed.

Parents confronted school district officials during last week's West Liberty school board meeting about rumors of incidents involving students bullying peers and harassing and assaulting girls in the classroom.

In most cases, parents addressed incidents in which they did not have direct involvement.

School Superintendent Shaun Kruger said many of the comments appear to be based upon rumors and was not familiar with many of the incidents cited. He added parents with concerns need to contact administration, but that the details of a student’s discipline are confidential and will not be shared.

"All these should be taken directly to administration – to the teachers or to the counselors or to the school administration,” Kruger said. "All of those are very serious issues that need to be addressed but are not the type of situation you hear at a board meeting or can have a conversation about."

Resident Amber McFarland addressed school officials during the March 21 board meeting, stating that she was representing several different parents regarding "some things that have been swept under the rug."

McFarland spoke of an incident at the high school where she said a boy was beating up girls in a classroom and had not been expelled. She added she heard a rumor the boy has guns at home and expressed concern about him seeking revenge against the girls or any of the teachers who were in the classroom

Kruger said he does not know of the incident to which McFarland was referring, nor did he know what she meant by the matter being "swept under the rug."

In cases where a student is expelled, the expulsion would have to go to the school board for approval during a closed session, he said.

McFarland also spoke of an eighth-grader who was sexually harassing girls in the district. She said screen captures of messages the boy allegedly sent to girls had been given to the school administration. She claimed the complaint was made about a month ago, but that "nothing has been done about that."

She also spoke of an issue with a fourth-grade boy who had been grabbing girls in his class.

"The girls ended up in the office and not him because they defended themselves against him," McFarland said.

She also said a junior high mother had twice reported a case of bullying that went unaddressed by school staff.

"There is a lot being turned in to principals that are not being handled," McFarland claimed.

Resident Justina Yoder told board members she had heard about cases of sexual harassment and had seen some texts that were disturbing.

She said the district needs to be more responsive and better communicative with parents about problematic student behavior.

