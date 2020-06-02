West Liberty parks and fields reopen on a limited basis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty City Council voted Saturday morning during a special virtual meeting that the community's Parks and athletic fields will reopen on a limited basis and then appointed an interim city administrator.

Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath said playgrounds in Iowa would be allowed to open June 1. "I had my seasonal staff disinfect all playground equipment with wipes," Heath told the council. "Really, it comes down to citizens managing the social distancing guidelines."

Heath identified three options for the Dutton Athletic Complex: (1) open it for team practice only; (2) open it for practice and games; and (3) open it for practice, games, and tournaments. "That one (3) I would have concerns with," said Heath. "Ideally, I would like to open for at least practice. Games and tournaments would be more of a challenge."

The motion to open the fields for team practices came from Council Member Diane Beranek. "I will bite the bullet," she said. "I will make the motion to open the parks and playgrounds for practice of the teams."

Mayor Robert Hartman noted the COVID-19 figures in Muscatine County have been stagnant for a few days, but Muscatine County Public Health is concerned that there may be a surge.