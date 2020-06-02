West Liberty parks and fields reopen on a limited basis

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty City Council voted Saturday morning during a special virtual meeting that the community's Parks and athletic fields will reopen on a limited basis and then appointed an interim city administrator.
Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath said playgrounds in Iowa would be allowed to open June 1. "I had my seasonal staff disinfect all playground equipment with wipes," Heath told the council. "Really, it comes down to citizens managing the social distancing guidelines."
Heath identified three options for the Dutton Athletic Complex: (1) open it for team practice only; (2) open it for practice and games; and (3) open it for practice, games, and tournaments. "That one (3) I would have concerns with," said Heath. "Ideally, I would like to open for at least practice. Games and tournaments would be more of a challenge."
The motion to open the fields for team practices came from Council Member Diane Beranek. "I will bite the bullet," she said. "I will make the motion to open the parks and playgrounds for practice of the teams."
Mayor Robert Hartman noted the COVID-19 figures in Muscatine County have been stagnant for a few days, but Muscatine County Public Health is concerned that there may be a surge.
Beranek's motion passed on a 4-1 vote with the lone opposition vote coming from Council Member Jose Zacarias. He told the council the state hasn't said anything about the COVID-19 curve being flattened. "I understand the reason why the state is trying to reopen," said Zacarias. "But it gives us a false sense of security that things are OK, and they are not."
Heath said he is working out a schedule of staggered practice times, allowing an average of 14 people on the practice fields. Dugouts will be closed, and parents won't be allowed to watch practices. "I've reached out to every coach," said Heath. "If they cannot follow the guidelines, we can easily shut the fields back down."
INTERIM CITY MANAGER
West Liberty's new Interim City Manager comes with nearly two decades of experience in local government management. The council unanimously approved a six month contract with Elizabeth Hansen of Ankeny.
Hansen, named in 2014 as Manager of the Year by the Iowa City/County Management Association, is founder and president of Midwest Municipal Counseling. "Elizabeth comes highly recommended," Mayor Hartman told the council. "I talked to many city managers. They all thought she would do a very fine job."
Hansen takes over the interim position from City Clerk Lee Geertz, who has served in the dual capacity since December. "This is a great time to contract with you," Hansen told the council. "Lee is wearing multiple hats, and it sounds like she could use some help. I am honored with this opportunity and excited to get started."
In other business, the council unanimously approved an amendment for the current budget, reflecting revenue increases brought about by bequest funding and playground fundraising as well as increases in expenditures.
