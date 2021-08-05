West Liberty parks and rec takes over youth sports organization and activities

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty Youth Sports organization and its activities are being folded into the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

The city council Tuesday night approved the merger with the support of Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath. "We're ready to take it on, and they will help with a smooth transition," Heath told the council.

City clerk Lee Geertz said the added expense for the city can be offset with grant funding and proceeds from the local option sales tax.

The council also approved a deal with RecDesk to provide online registration and payment for Parks and Recreation activities at an annual fee of $3,700. Geertz said the amount is budgeted.

The RecDesk deal wasn't the only one approved for the Parks and Recreation Department. The council approved an agreement with the Bi-State Regional Commission to assist in developing a Parks and Recreation master plan for $12,330, to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. "Bi-State does good work," Mayor Robert Hartman said. "They have worked for the city for many, many years."

The council also approved a transfer of $16,000 from Special Funding to the General Fund to conduct repairs to the municipal swimming pool. The special funding was left over from FEMA assistance for flood recovery.