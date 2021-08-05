West Liberty parks and rec takes over youth sports organization and activities

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty Youth Sports organization and its activities are being folded into the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
The city council Tuesday night approved the merger with the support of Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath. "We're ready to take it on, and they will help with a smooth transition," Heath told the council.
City clerk Lee Geertz said the added expense for the city can be offset with grant funding and proceeds from the local option sales tax.
The council also approved a deal with RecDesk to provide online registration and payment for Parks and Recreation activities at an annual fee of $3,700. Geertz said the amount is budgeted.
The RecDesk deal wasn't the only one approved for the Parks and Recreation Department. The council approved an agreement with the Bi-State Regional Commission to assist in developing a Parks and Recreation master plan for $12,330, to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. "Bi-State does good work," Mayor Robert Hartman said. "They have worked for the city for many, many years."
The council also approved a transfer of $16,000 from Special Funding to the General Fund to conduct repairs to the municipal swimming pool. The special funding was left over from FEMA assistance for flood recovery.
NEW JOB CREATED, FILLED
The city of West Liberty now has a full-time communications specialist separate from other city functions and answerable to the city manager. The council approved the job description and named Jacob Lane to fill the position.
Heath had been tabbed last December to manage the city's information technology in addition to his duties as Parks and Recreation director. But Geertz said Tuesday night the dual capacity was stretching Heath "...quite thin. Now is the opportunity to separate the communications," Geertz told the council.
Lane will leave his position with the library staff. Before that, he had been employed by the West Liberty Index.
PLANNING FOR STRATEGY
The council is passing over a bid from a former city employee to conduct the next strategic planning session. The council accepted the bid from Pat Callahan, owner of Callahan Municipal Consulting of Anamosa, to conduct the procedure at a cost of $600-$1,200, depending on the services the council wants. The other bid was $2,000 from Elizabeth Hansen of Ankeny-based Midwest Municipal Consulting. Hansen served as West Liberty's interim city manager for a year, leading up to the recent appointment of Jacob Haugland to the permanent position.
"I think either one of them will do a great job," Haugland told the council.
Geertz said she will be in contact with Callahan to schedule the session.
COMPLAINTS ABOUT CITY HALL STAFF
Geertz said complaints about staff conduct with residents are prompting her to take up the matter with staff members.
"We have been short staffed. That's not an excuse," she said. "I'm here to say to council that I will meet with administrative staff to discuss these concerns. I know we have a good staff, and they do a good job."
In other business, the council approved:
- payment of claims totaling $516,051.
- the official sticker to be placed on golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs for operation within city limits and anticipates approving application forms during the Aug. 17 meeting.
- filing the audit conducted by Bowman and Miller of Marshalltown for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
- the third and final reading of an ordinance changing the zoning of 11.46 acres owned by Buysse Enterprise LLC at the northeast corner of East Rainbow Drive and Garfield Avenue from Agricultural to a mix of R-1, R-2, and R-3 Residential for a proposed housing subdivision.
- a request from St. Joseph's Church to use designated city streets for a Sept. 5 festival.
- a request from Guadalupe Hurtado to use designated streets for a quinceanera event Sept. 18.