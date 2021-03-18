West Liberty planning for storm water utility

WEST LIBERTY — It's time to create a storm water utility, West Liberty City Engineer Leo Foley told the City Council during a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular council meeting.
Foley, an engineer with the Veenstra and Kimm firm, outlined results from the utility rate study being conducted by Veenstra and Kimm.
Foley said storm water infrastructure has been funded by the General Fund or Sanitary Sewer proceeds, but it would be advantageous to form a separate Storm Water Utility, as many communities are doing. But he said the monthly rate in West Liberty would be $11.97 per unit, well above rates in neighboring communities.
"So let's play around with the funding," he said. "We need a range of $4.50 to $5.50. So let's start at $4 and go up every year to $5.50. That's going to be our recommendation."
Foley said the Storm Water fund at the end of the first year would be $100,000, and after five years it would have grown to $350,000.
"Whatever project you do in that sixth year, you're ready to go," he said.
Foley said credits could be given for detention ponds, rain barrels, and other water savers, but he recommended against them, at least at the beginning, because they would need to be regulated.
"It's kind of hard to administer," he said. "Someone's gotta pay close attention to it."
Foley reported the Sanitary Sewer operation was in the red at the end of 2016, but the fund balance was $2 million at the end of 2020.
"To me, that's really good," he said.
He said the study will recommend a $2 million low interest loan — perhaps from Iowa's revolving loan program — to fund any shovel ready projects that might qualify for federal assistance. And he said such a loan would be easy to get out of if necessary.
Foley said West Liberty's current sanitary sewer rates are a little above average compared to similar communities.
"If you go with our recommendation of no increases over the next five years, you'll be a little below average," he said.
And Foley reported the Water Utility should have a $500,000 fund balance, but the balance is actually $927,000.
"You're in pretty good condition," he said. The monthly rate of $38 is well above average, he said, but he anticipates rates can come down as borrowing for the new water treatment plant is paid off. "You've got the best watering system in the state, as far as I'm concerned," Foley said.
During the regular meeting, Foley said he hopes the rate study is completed by March 22.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $518,540.
- The council approved adoption of the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
- The council approved Economic Improvement Grant applications from Brooke Ventures, LLC of $10,420 for improvements at 317 North Spencer Street and $8,781 for improvements at 105 East Third Street.
- The council set a work session for 6:15 p.m. April 6 to review a draft ordinance on regulations for operation within city limits of golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs.
- Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen announced advertising for the open city manager and police chief positions will go out this week.
- The council approved a mayoral proclamation designating April 1 as Junior Achievement Day in West Liberty.