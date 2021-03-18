West Liberty planning for storm water utility

WEST LIBERTY — It's time to create a storm water utility, West Liberty City Engineer Leo Foley told the City Council during a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular council meeting.

Foley, an engineer with the Veenstra and Kimm firm, outlined results from the utility rate study being conducted by Veenstra and Kimm.

Foley said storm water infrastructure has been funded by the General Fund or Sanitary Sewer proceeds, but it would be advantageous to form a separate Storm Water Utility, as many communities are doing. But he said the monthly rate in West Liberty would be $11.97 per unit, well above rates in neighboring communities.

"So let's play around with the funding," he said. "We need a range of $4.50 to $5.50. So let's start at $4 and go up every year to $5.50. That's going to be our recommendation."

Foley said the Storm Water fund at the end of the first year would be $100,000, and after five years it would have grown to $350,000.

"Whatever project you do in that sixth year, you're ready to go," he said.

Foley said credits could be given for detention ponds, rain barrels, and other water savers, but he recommended against them, at least at the beginning, because they would need to be regulated.