West Liberty police chief resigns effective Nov. 25

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty Police Chief Jeremy Burdess has resigned effective Nov. 25, after seven months on the job.
His first day on the job was April 6.
Burdess declined to comment for this story.
During Tuesday's council meeting, Burdess told the council he was advertising for a new part-time officer. He also announced his resignation.
Mayor Robert Hartman and interim city manager Elizabeth Hansen were informed of his intent to resign on Nov. 16. The council took no action, but a recommendation was made that Sgt. David Lira be appointed interim chief or possibly permanent chief. He previously served as interim chief.
“Right now we are working with the city council employee committee to go through what their recommendation will be to council,” city clerk Lee Geertz said. “We will have that recommendation for the city council during its Dec. 1 meeting.”
She believes an interim chief will be named and that the city will then post the position for hiring. A meeting of the committee still has to be scheduled.
Burdess beat out 34 other candidates to secure the position. He previously served as a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy for 10 years and had held many positions in the department, including working with the patrol division and the detective division. He was the lead detective in two murder cases which resulted in convictions. He has been trained in a wide variety of law enforcement skills. Burdess also serves as the chaplain and the director of the Jasper County Peer Support Team.
“He provided his resignation and he really didn’t go into detail as to why he was leaving other than to say that it was not going to work out for him to move to the area, because he still had been living in the Colfax area to allow him time to find a place to live here,” Geertz said. “I don’t know much more than it wasn’t going to work out for his family to move to the area.”
Geertz said five part-time officers are currently employed by the West Liberty Police Department. She does not believe there will be an issue with coverage. There is also a reserve officer program in place.
