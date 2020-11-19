West Liberty police chief resigns effective Nov. 25

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty Police Chief Jeremy Burdess has resigned effective Nov. 25, after seven months on the job.

His first day on the job was April 6.

Burdess declined to comment for this story.

During Tuesday's council meeting, Burdess told the council he was advertising for a new part-time officer. He also announced his resignation.

Mayor Robert Hartman and interim city manager Elizabeth Hansen were informed of his intent to resign on Nov. 16. The council took no action, but a recommendation was made that Sgt. David Lira be appointed interim chief or possibly permanent chief. He previously served as interim chief.

“Right now we are working with the city council employee committee to go through what their recommendation will be to council,” city clerk Lee Geertz said. “We will have that recommendation for the city council during its Dec. 1 meeting.”

She believes an interim chief will be named and that the city will then post the position for hiring. A meeting of the committee still has to be scheduled.