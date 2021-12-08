West Liberty Police Department hosts 5th annual Shop with a Cop event

WEST LIBERTY — Police officers and volunteers gathered on Wednesday to help 25 kids with holiday shopping through the West Liberty Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event.
This is the fifth year the department has held its Shop with a Cop event. Although the kids participating in the event are all from the West Liberty School District, this event is done in partnership with several neighboring police departments and various West Liberty-based donors.
This year, 25 students were given $250 each for their holiday shopping trip at Walmart in Muscatine. Each child spent one-on-one time with an officer during the trip, and after the shopping was finished, the kids weretreated to pizza, sweets, a paper-snowball fight and a visit from Santa.
Among the gifts were not just toys, but also kitchen items such as air-fryers and microwaves, Hawkeyes sweatshirts, and even a box of diapers. While kids bought at least one thing for themselves, many of them took the time to make sure their siblings and parents would have a merry Christmas.
“We always encourage the kids to shop for needs before wants, and for others before themselves,” Officer Kim Halpain said, “The kids are also just so incredibly generous. They are always wanting to buy for others. They know if their family has needs, and they are ready to fulfill that for their family.”
According to Officer Halpain, who leads Shop with a Cop for her department, this year’s event saw the largest number of students, volunteers, officers and agencies so far. Given that it was the event’s fifth anniversary, Halpain was happy to see that it was the department’s biggest year yet.
“Every year is a little bit different, but I think it’s great that we’ve been able to sustain it for this long, and this year was just a smashing success,” Halpain said.
Part of this success, Halpain contributed to the West Liberty community for all its help and support.
“Our community is just so great,” she continued, “I had an old boss who once told me that the community is a lot like an ATM: you can’t always take out of it, you have to something back in, and so that’s what we do every year.”
Halpain said starting Shop with a Cop was something she had always wanted to do since the start of her career in law enforcement.
“When I knew I wanted to become a cop, I always thought to myself that I really wanted to be able to give back and do events like this one,” Halpain said, “When I came here and found out that we didn’t have one, it literally broke my heart. I knew we had to start one, we just had to.”
With this year’s Shop with a Cop in the books, Halpain took a moment to express her gratitude towards those who supported the event.
“Our community showed up this year. They were here for everything, and all the generosity truly represents what Christmas is,” Halpain said, “Christmas is alive and well in West Liberty.”