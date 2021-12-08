West Liberty Police Department hosts 5th annual Shop with a Cop event

According to Officer Halpain, who leads Shop with a Cop for her department, this year’s event saw the largest number of students, volunteers, officers and agencies so far. Given that it was the event’s fifth anniversary, Halpain was happy to see that it was the department’s biggest year yet.

“Every year is a little bit different, but I think it’s great that we’ve been able to sustain it for this long, and this year was just a smashing success,” Halpain said.

Part of this success, Halpain contributed to the West Liberty community for all its help and support.

“Our community is just so great,” she continued, “I had an old boss who once told me that the community is a lot like an ATM: you can’t always take out of it, you have to something back in, and so that’s what we do every year.”

Halpain said starting Shop with a Cop was something she had always wanted to do since the start of her career in law enforcement.