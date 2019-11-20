{{featured_button_text}}
WEST LIBERTY — It was laundry day Wednesday compliments of the West Liberty Police Department as people were able to bring in loads of laundry for a free laundry day.

West Liberty Police Chief David Lira said at times all the machines at West Liberty Coin Laundry and Soapbox Laundry were running at the same time. At the end of the event, the department had spent about $150 on $2.75 or $4.50 loads of laundry. The event was sponsored by West Liberty Foods and Muscatine Walmart. Lira said the officers did not keep count of the number of people who attended.

“The previous chief had the idea,” Lira said. “You don’t realize it until you are there just how much a load of laundry can be. It’s almost the beginning of the holiday season. The previous chief came up with the idea to maybe ease some of the financial burden on people who are struggling.”

This is the second year for the event. While the event lasted from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Lira said some people contacted the department to report they had not seen the fliers in time. The police will make sure their laundry gets done.

Lira said the event is done in addition to the annual “Shop with a Cop” event, which takes place Dec. 4. About 15 to 20 kids will go to Muscatine Walmart, paired with officers or volunteers from West Liberty, and be given about $250 each to purchase Christmas items.

