West Liberty Pool to remain closed for the season due to COVID-19 concerns

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty's municipal swimming pool will remain closed for the duration of the season, the City Council decided Tuesday night.
Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath had recommended the pool open July 1 on a limited basis with restricted hours, not offering swimming lessons, not scheduling pool parties, and not allowing use of the slide. But the council on a 4-0 vote approved Diane Beranek's motion to not open the pool this summer, based on safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and on financial concerns.
"I'm concerned about the lack of social distancing, the cleaning process," said Beranek. "Parents have said, 'I hope we don't open the pool.' We can't afford to have extra people to keep kids 6 feet apart. We know the pool is not a money maker. But this year, it would really cost us. I'd rather look at the savings this year than at a huge loss."
"It is the responsibility of the city to maintain safety of our residents," Council Member Jose Zacarias said.
"I totally understand the concerns, but I also have confidence that our lifeguards could handle it," Heath replied. "It comes down to patrons."
Information provided by Heath indicated $24,000 to $36,000 would be saved by not opening the pool, and he told the council there already have been savings by keeping the pool closed this far into the season. But he added if the pool doesn't open by July 1, it wouldn't be worth it to open for five or six weeks later in the summer.
Heath also reported that with the relaxing of restrictions by Gov. Kim Reynolds, sporting competitions and tournaments will be allowed at the Dutton Athletic Complex beginning the weekend of June 19-21, and shelter reservations will soon be allowed in city parks.
BOSS AT WORK
West Liberty's new interim city manager is hitting the ground running. June 3 was the first day on the job for Elizabeth Hansen of Ankeny. She reported her intent is to work from home Mondays, including video conference meetings, and to keep office hours in West Liberty Tuesdays and Wednesdays, conducting in person meetings and providing summaries of council agenda items and of meetings she attends.
"I will be sharing with you the staff agendas," Hansen told the council. "I will also be sharing the budget schedule."
Hansen said she'll meet with council members as well as department heads, particularly to learn what goals they have. "Right now I have about 40 on the list," she said. "I imagine that will about double."
"Communication is so much more enjoyable," Council Member Cara McFerren commented.
"Council really appreciates the summary reports," Mayor Robert Hartman added.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $387,891.
- Prior to the regular meeting, the council held a work session reviewing the electric customer service rules.
