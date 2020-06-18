West Liberty Pool to remain closed for the season due to COVID-19 concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty's municipal swimming pool will remain closed for the duration of the season, the City Council decided Tuesday night.

Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath had recommended the pool open July 1 on a limited basis with restricted hours, not offering swimming lessons, not scheduling pool parties, and not allowing use of the slide. But the council on a 4-0 vote approved Diane Beranek's motion to not open the pool this summer, based on safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and on financial concerns.

"I'm concerned about the lack of social distancing, the cleaning process," said Beranek. "Parents have said, 'I hope we don't open the pool.' We can't afford to have extra people to keep kids 6 feet apart. We know the pool is not a money maker. But this year, it would really cost us. I'd rather look at the savings this year than at a huge loss."

"It is the responsibility of the city to maintain safety of our residents," Council Member Jose Zacarias said.

"I totally understand the concerns, but I also have confidence that our lifeguards could handle it," Heath replied. "It comes down to patrons."