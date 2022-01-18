West Liberty postmaster wins award for recognizing scam, saving customer

“It was nice to have received this award, but really not necessary," Rodgers-Mather said. "I was only doing my job, and I have a great clerk team here, and we all try to look out for our customers.”

To the people who nominated her for the award, she thanked them, adding “I am very happy the bad guys didn’t win this time.”

This wasn’t the only time a member of the West Liberty Post Office encountered this scam. According to Rodgers-Mather, her post office has had two separate people targeted in the past six months.

In light of these incidents, the USPS encourages all residents to be cautious whenever someone over the phone asks them to give them personal information or mail them large amounts of money.

As for Rodgers-Mather, while others may be fortunate for her and her staff, she said she is very fortunate to be a postmaster in the community she lives in.

“Being a postmaster is a very rewarding job, but every job in the post office is rewarding,” she said. “I have worked for the post office for close to 30 years as a city carrier, clerk, postmaster – and every one of those jobs is rewarding in their own way. I feel being a postal employee is very patriotic and I am proud to work for the postal service.”

