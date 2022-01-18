West Liberty postmaster wins award for recognizing scam, saving customer

WEST LIBERTY — Postmasters are known for accepting and then delivering the mail, but West Liberty's postmaster saved the day by not sending a piece of mail.
On Jan. 5, the West Liberty Post Office held a special ceremony where Postmaster Xann Rodgers-Mather was presented with the Postmaster General Hero Award. Rodgers-Mather has been part of the USPS for nearly 30 years, but her most recent deed is what earned her this award.
In May 2021, an elderly West Liberty resident arrived at the post office with the intent of sending $30,000 from her savings to a group that had contacted her.
Rodgers-Mather, however, recognized the signs.
“(The customer’s) mailing habits were different, and she didn’t seem like herself,” she said. “She really trusted and truly believed what that person was telling them, and really thought the person that had called them would follow through and do what had been promised.”
She then explained to the woman the group who had contacted her was part of a potentially dangerous scam. Across the country, similar scams are conducted where the victims are convinced to send large sums of money, with elderly residents the usual targets.
After some explanation and talking with the woman, Rodgers-Mather convinced her not to send the money. Later on, the woman’s daughter contacted Postmaster Deb Droz in Davenport to pass along her appreciation for Rodgers-Mather’s efforts. Along with her award, Rodgers-Mather’s photo will be displayed on the Wall of Heroes at the USPS Headquarters in Washington D.C.
“It was nice to have received this award, but really not necessary," Rodgers-Mather said. "I was only doing my job, and I have a great clerk team here, and we all try to look out for our customers.”
To the people who nominated her for the award, she thanked them, adding “I am very happy the bad guys didn’t win this time.”
This wasn’t the only time a member of the West Liberty Post Office encountered this scam. According to Rodgers-Mather, her post office has had two separate people targeted in the past six months.
In light of these incidents, the USPS encourages all residents to be cautious whenever someone over the phone asks them to give them personal information or mail them large amounts of money.
As for Rodgers-Mather, while others may be fortunate for her and her staff, she said she is very fortunate to be a postmaster in the community she lives in.
“Being a postmaster is a very rewarding job, but every job in the post office is rewarding,” she said. “I have worked for the post office for close to 30 years as a city carrier, clerk, postmaster – and every one of those jobs is rewarding in their own way. I feel being a postal employee is very patriotic and I am proud to work for the postal service.”