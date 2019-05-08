WEST LIBERTY — A lengthy closed session discussion Tuesday night caused the West Liberty City Council to postpone a scheduled discussion of a WeLead proposal to the May 21 council meeting. The council met in closed session regarding pending litigation for well over an hour. No details were released, but City Manager Lawrence McNaul said after the regular meeting that the topic involved several nuisance properties.
WeLead is the West Liberty Economic Area Development program. Shortly after returning to open session, council members chose to postpone discussion of making the WeLead director a city employee to May 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Lions explain flag project
Flags will fly in West Liberty during five patriotic holidays, thanks to the West Liberty Lions Club. The council had already approved the request from the Lions Club in April, but Club President Ed Moreno provided details about the Flags Over West Liberty project Tuesday night.
Moreno said the club is offering $35 annual subscriptions to residents, allowing a 3-foot by 5-foot American flag to be placed in a resident's yard on a 10-foot pole on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.
"Currently we have 56 subscriptions," Moreno told the council. "I think it would be good for the community. It would be good for the Lions Club. And it would be good as a fundraiser."
"We approved it last time," Mayor Robert Hartman responded. "There was just a question about location from the curb."
Plans call for locating the flags 18-inches from the curb. Council Members Cara McFerrin and Diane Beranek said Tuesday night they like the project, but their only concern was location of the flags in public right of way.
Statue unveiled
Council chambers echoed with oohs and aahs as the renovated Statue of Liberty replica was unveiled. The replica had been removed from the front yard of City Hall because of extensive wear and damage to the base. The next step will be construction of a new base at a location to be finalized.
In other business
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $555,235.
- The council accepted the low bid of $35,222 from All American Concrete of West Liberty for sidewalk improvements at Fifth and Clay Streets.
- The council approved gifting a 0.17 parcel of land at Highway 6 and North Calhoun Street, adjacent to Community Center property, to the Community Center Board, also transferring mowing and snow clearing responsibilities along the parcel to the Community Center.
- Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath announced the Comet Chapter of the Hundred Plus Women Who Care Club has donated $7,000 to the $200,000 Kimberly Park Improvement Project, bringing the total donations raised to $75,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.