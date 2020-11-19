West Liberty property tax hike being considered for coming year

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty homeowners will likely see an increase in their property tax millage rate for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

During a financial discussion held by Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen and Chip Schultz from the West Des Moines office of Northland Securities before Tuesday night's City Council meeting, council members were advised that a levy rate from the city of $16 per $1,000 taxable valuation is being strongly considered. The current levy is $15.19601 per $1,000.

Schultz said the $16 levy would yield an extra $3.75 per month from the owner of a $100,000 home. "We feel that's a pretty modest adjustment," he told the council.

"We're going to go up a bit, but we have a lot to catch up on," Hansen said. She outlined a proposed 10 year capital improvement plan that includes a number of infrastructure projects totaling over $21.3 million. "You're going to look at it every year," she told the council. "This might change, and that's OK."

Schultz said proceeds from the Local Option Sales Tax and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) contribute to keeping the levy rate more moderate. TIF, he said, provides $2.1 annually. "We think it's a pretty sustainable amount for funding a number of city projects," he said.