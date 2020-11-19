West Liberty property tax hike being considered for coming year

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty homeowners will likely see an increase in their property tax millage rate for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
During a financial discussion held by Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen and Chip Schultz from the West Des Moines office of Northland Securities before Tuesday night's City Council meeting, council members were advised that a levy rate from the city of $16 per $1,000 taxable valuation is being strongly considered. The current levy is $15.19601 per $1,000.
Schultz said the $16 levy would yield an extra $3.75 per month from the owner of a $100,000 home. "We feel that's a pretty modest adjustment," he told the council.
"We're going to go up a bit, but we have a lot to catch up on," Hansen said. She outlined a proposed 10 year capital improvement plan that includes a number of infrastructure projects totaling over $21.3 million. "You're going to look at it every year," she told the council. "This might change, and that's OK."
Schultz said proceeds from the Local Option Sales Tax and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) contribute to keeping the levy rate more moderate. TIF, he said, provides $2.1 annually. "We think it's a pretty sustainable amount for funding a number of city projects," he said.
During the regular council meeting, the council unanimously approved a three year agreement to provide annual payments, funded by TIF, not to exceed $200,000 to WeLead West Liberty, who in return would promote economic development that must accomplish public purpose, particularly in the creation of new jobs.
Support Local Journalism
Chief resigns
The resignation of Police Chief Jeremy Burdess, effective Nov. 25, has been received, Hansen reported. No action was taken Tuesday night, but Hansen suggested that Sergeant David Lira be appointed Interim Chief during the council's Dec. 1 meeting.
Council Member Jose Zacarias said Lira has served in the interim position before and should be appointed to the permanent position. "He has the most experience in the West Liberty Police Department," said Zacarias.
Burdess began serving as Chief April 6, 2020.
COVID-19 reimbursement request
The council unanimously approved a request for reimbursement of costs related to the COVID-19 public health emergency from the $125 million Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund. A specific amount wasn't requested, but City Clerk Lee Geertz estimated around $89,000 is expected. "We won't know the final amount until they go through the figures," Geertz said.
In other business
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $202,464.
- The council went into closed session to discuss pending litigation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!