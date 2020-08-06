West Liberty proposed projects list approved

WEST LIBERTY — The next several months promise to be busy ones in West Liberty.
The City Council Tuesday night approved a list of 65 proposed projects and a program schedule for the next 12 months. The items, reviewed by the council during a July 21 work session, were proposed by Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen with input from council members and department heads, the Strategic Planning and Goal Setting Report from Callahan Municipal Consultants of Anamosa, and the Comprehensive Plan Update by HBK Engineering of Iowa City.
Kicking off the activities will be an upgrade of the City Hall/Public Safety facility. The council approved conceptual plans plus a $48,248 design agreement with Veenstra and Kimm Engineering which calls for award of a construction contract in January of 2021.
The council also approved a $20,358 agreement with MAC Concrete Construction of West Liberty for resurfacing the City Hall parking lot.
PARKING TICKET AGREEMENT
Motorists who think they can slide out of paying parking tickets in West Liberty had better think again — at least, those motorists who register their vehicles in Muscatine County. The council approved a 28E agreement with Muscatine County to collect those fees prior to registration renewals. Police Chief Jeremy Burdess said the agreement would make it possible to recoup a portion of the estimated $2,000 to $4,000 being lost annually in unpaid parking tickets. "It would keep out a five dollar fee for the county, and the rest of it would go to us," Burdess told the council.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $252,164.
- The council approved a request from Nicole Rock School of Dance to hold a program August 21 in an area of Kimberly Park adjacent to the municipal swimming pool plus a pool locker room for costume changes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!