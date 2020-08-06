West Liberty proposed projects list approved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY — The next several months promise to be busy ones in West Liberty.

The City Council Tuesday night approved a list of 65 proposed projects and a program schedule for the next 12 months. The items, reviewed by the council during a July 21 work session, were proposed by Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen with input from council members and department heads, the Strategic Planning and Goal Setting Report from Callahan Municipal Consultants of Anamosa, and the Comprehensive Plan Update by HBK Engineering of Iowa City.

Kicking off the activities will be an upgrade of the City Hall/Public Safety facility. The council approved conceptual plans plus a $48,248 design agreement with Veenstra and Kimm Engineering which calls for award of a construction contract in January of 2021.

The council also approved a $20,358 agreement with MAC Concrete Construction of West Liberty for resurfacing the City Hall parking lot.

PARKING TICKET AGREEMENT