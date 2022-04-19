West Liberty ranks high at State, Parliamentary Procedure team wins spot at Nationals

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty High School FFA team earned four state champion titles at the state convention this month, and an invitation to nationals at Indianapolis in October.

“We had a really successful convention with a lot of different things going on,” Team Advisor Zachary Morris said. “We took 42 members, and we have about 123 members total, so we brought about a third of our chapter to the convention.”

The state competition was April 10-12 in Ames.

The Parliamentary Procedure team won a spot in the 2022 Nationals competition. This team is all sophomore students: Amerie Alvarado, David Mahoney, Addyson Lehman, Paige Werling and Dominic Hernandez. For nationals, they will add junior student Finley Hall, who competed in Parliamentary Procedure in 2021.

“Parliamentary Procedure is a really tough event,” Morris said. “A lot of preparation goes into it, and we’ve never won that event before. With (Hall), we should have a good six going to Indianapolis.”

West Liberty FFA also ranked as state champions in this year’s Chapter Program of Activities, Agricultural Careers and Science Investigation and “Experience the Action” competitions. This year’s Chapter Program of Activities team consisted of Tye Miller, Kylie Struck and Taylor Eason. The CSI team includes Kiley Collins, Vivian Cardona, Jayleen Kivi, Mallory Wulf, Alyssa Lenz and Katherine Barten.

The “Experience the Action” team — a competition where FFA students put on a mock recruitment presentation — includes Nellie Stagg, Kahly Thammavong, Daisy Kivi, Vayda Bryant, Mya Elizondo and Jada Maas. The audience portion included Preston Clark, Mercedes Brocker, Payton Murphy, Payton Maas, Brendon McMichael, Audrina Bryant, Blake Jones, Delanie Madsen and Gavin Ryan.

Aly Harned earned a gold ranking in Chapter Website and ranked third. This year’s Agriculture Impact team also ranked third and earned a silver rating. Other silver ratings were earned by Madi Stultz in Freshman Creed Speaking, Jack Mahoney in Prepared Public Speaking, and Sadie Peters in Agriculture Radio Broadcasting. Rachel Aird earned a bronze rating in Extemporaneous Speaking and Addyson Lehman earned a spot on Southeast Iowa’s Rising Star Top 6.

Ten West Liberty senior students received their Iowa FFA degrees at state. They are Jack Mahoney, Aly Harned, Rachel Aird, Mylei Henderson, Grace Evans, Macy Daufeldt, Caleb Wulf, Cassandra Alleman, Charlie Thrasher and Sailor Hall.

“We had 10 seniors, and all 10 earned the Iowa degree, which is really cool,” Morris said. “Everybody had a project too, which is kind of unique. We’ve had more than 10 seniors before in a year, but having 100 percent of the seniors (earn their degree) is something different. I’m really proud of them.”

Morris acknowledged how much his students focused on their preparation, adding that the younger teams did very well despite a lack of experience.

“We have a lot of nice, young talent,” he said, “With our students, there are so many today that are balancing so many activities, and I think we forget how long their hours in the day are sometimes. That’s one thing about FFA, it takes a lot of time and we have students who are doing a really good job at committing time and working together to reach their potential.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.