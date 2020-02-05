WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty officials have adopted a loan agreement to refinance an existing loan for library renovation and perform maintenance of City Hall.
The City Council Tuesday night approved a $1.4 million loan agreement with Northland Securities to refinance an outstanding $1 million balance on the library loan and to provide $400,000 for City Hall upkeep.
Michael Hart of Northland Securities outlined the proposed loan agreement during a work session preceding the regular meeting. Hart said the first part of the agreement would be applied to the $1 million balance on existing bonds from 2013 for library renovation, saving $55,000 in interest. "We're simply refinancing it because interest rates are lower," he said.
The second part of the loan would provide $400,000 for projects to be determined in City Hall. "I know there's still some decisions to be made as to how you'll use that money for City Hall," Hart told the council.
"We have to do something with the heating and cooling system and the water in the basement," commented Council Member Diane Beranek. "Four hundred thousand dollars doesn't go very far."
WATER PLANT BOSS
A temporary top person is in place at West Liberty's Water Treatment Plant. City Engineer Leo Foley, an engineer with the Veenstra & Kimm (V&K) firm, introduced Chris Parizek of V&K to the council, saying she would be the plant operator for three months at a cost of $5,000. "She has to be in West Liberty every week, and she'll be getting reports every day," Foley told the council. "She knows her water very well, probably better than most engineers."
Foley said Parizek would also be conducting the preliminary work to bring a well within the power plant back into operation.
19th AMENDMENT
West Liberty is officially celebrating 100 years of women having the right to vote. The City Council approved Mayor Robert Hartman's proclamation of the 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration.
The proclamation heartily supported by council members, was proposed in a presentation by Susan Johannsen of Muscatine, a member of the Hard Won, Not Done movement. "It's a statewide campaign," she told the council. "It's about the gaining of the 19th Amendment and women's right to vote. It's strengthened our democracy."
Although the gains have been hard won, Johannsen said the campaign is not done because equity issues remain. She provided information about upcoming events, including a panel discussion 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Muscatine Art Center and a 5-7:30 p.m. program Feb. 21, "The Life and Times of Pearl McGill," at Muscatine's History and Industry Center.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $339,465.
- The council approved a resolution authorizing the City Clerk or Deputy City Clerk to pay certain bills prior to the council's approval.
- The council set a work session for 6 p.m. Feb. 18 for the budget and for a We Lead update
- The council set a Feb. 18 public hearing for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget, proposed to raise the property tax levy from $13.32 to $13.72 per thousand dollars taxable valuation.
