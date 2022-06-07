West Liberty Rotary Club donates $1,000 to fight human trafficking

MUSCATINE – According to national research, every 30 seconds someone becomes a victim of human trafficking. The West Liberty Rotary Club made a donation Tuesday to help combat what has become the fastest growing crime in the world.

Tom Barr and Gretchen Nollman of the West Liberty Rotary Club met with two members of Braking Traffik, a group that fights against human trafficking specifically within Iowa and Illinois, at the Merrill Hotel to deliver a donation of $1,000.

“(Braking Traffik) have been fantastic in supporting us for the last five years,” Barr said. In addition to fighting against world-wide polio and funding orphanages, all Rotary Club chapters – including West Liberty’s – are focused on fighting all types of human trafficking.

The group wanted to thank Braking Traffik for the support and educational presentations on human trafficking provided to West Liberty over the past five years.

“We couldn’t make any headway or success against human trafficking on our own. The people at Braking Traffik are professional in helping victims of human trafficking, and we’re just so grateful for all their help and support,” Barr said.

Braking Traffik Supervisor Gretchen M., who declined to share her last name due to the nature of her work, thanked the West Liberty Rotary Club for its support.

“It’s awesome (to receive this donation), and we’re really excited about being able to help more survivors,” she said. “(This money) will definitely help someone, for sure.”

She said the money will help with survivor assistance costs, like crisis intervention, rent deposits, food, clothing, counseling, means of travel and more. Braking Traffik tries to get survivors out of their situation safely, and also provides community outreach and education and legislative advocacy related to human trafficking.

Braking Traffik helps an average of 100-200 clients per year within Scott, Jackson, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa Counties in Iowa and Rock Island County in Illinois, and since its merger with Family Resources of Davenport, it has served over 600 clients. Later this year, Braking Traffik plans to establish a relationship with the Rotary Club of Muscatine to further expand its reach.

Although a majority of its focus is on helping the survivors of human trafficking, M. emphasized the importance of prevention, encouraging residents to keep an eye out and to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

“If you see something suspicious and you know in your gut that it could be trafficking, then you should call,” she said.

For more information, email gretchenm@famres.org.

