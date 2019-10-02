{{featured_button_text}}

New playground equipment is on order for the upgraded playground at West Liberty's Kimberly Park. The City Council Tuesday night approved purchase of equipment and surfacing material for $226,070 from Game Time/Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath said installation is planned for the week after Easter.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The council approved payment of claims totaling $304,597.

The council set a work session for streets evaluation for 6:30 PM Tuesday, Oct. 15.

On a 3-1 vote, the council set official trick or treat times for 6-7 PM Thursday, Oct. 31, following the 5-6 PM Halloween activities along the trail. The lone dissenting vote was from Council Member Diane Beranek. Council Member David Smith was absent.

