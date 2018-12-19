WEST LIBERTY— Preliminary planning is underway to expand a West Liberty care facility. "We're doing our engineering studies to see if it's even feasible," Simpson Home Administrator Cliff McFerren told the City Council Tuesday night. "We have plans and sketches laid out."
The Simpson Home currently has 65 licensed beds. McFerren said the early plans call for a reduction to 55 beds, but the rooms will be larger, and 75 percent of the rooms will be private. The older building, he said, will be repurposed. "Some of it may have to come down," said McFerren. "It has completely gone through its life cycle."
McFerren stressed the planning is in the very early stages, and city officials will be kept in the loop. "We'll be slowly proceeding into this," he told the council. "Over the next couple of years, it will unfold."
Recycling on; lights off
West Liberty's refuse and recycling workers expect to be on Santa's good list Christmas Eve, but mischievous squirrels might be on the naughty list. Only two strands of lights were lighted on the massive evergreen tree on the city hall lawn before Tuesday night's council meeting began, and the two remaining strands we're unplugged. Council Member Diane Beranek suggested that squirrels may have chewed on the wiring. "We can't have it with two strands," she told the council. "It looks really tacky."
City Manager Lawrence McNaul said City staff will look into the matter.
McNaul also announced garbage will be picked up Monday morning, Dec. 24, and the Recycling Center will be open 8-11 a.m. Beranek as well as Council Member David Smith and Mayor Robert Hartman said they will help at the Recycling Center Christmas Eve morning.
On a related note, the council rescheduled its next regular meeting, which would be the night of Jan. 1, to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2.
In other business:
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $384,178
- The council approved Pay Estimate No. 7 of $61,102 to L.E. Meyers Co. of Marshalltown for the Electric Transformer/Switchgear Upgrade Project.
