West Liberty School District receives $50,000 donation for new athletic complex

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty Community School District is seeing success from its month-old fundraising efforts, thanks to support from residents and local business owners.

WLCSD received three large donations toward its new athletic complex plans. The largest came Tuesday, April 27, when Wiele Chevrolet surprised the district with a $50,000 check.

“This is about the kids; this is not about Wiele Chevrolet," owner Tom Wiele said in a public statement. "The community has been very good to us over the years, and we want to support our grandchildren, all their friends and the families that live here. … We believe this project will go a long way in making our community attractive to families and individuals looking for a place to call home.”

In response to the donation, Activities Director Adam Loria said: “The support we’ve gotten from the entire community has just been overwhelming, and the Wieles have a well-established and very successful business in town. With the number of grandkids and relatives that are currently in our school district … this will obviously not only benefit those kids but all of our kids in our district.”

A few days later, the district received two separate $10,000 donations. The first came April 29 from Gary Daufeldt, a former student who played football and baseball while in high school. The second donation came May 2 from residents and WLCSD parents Jared and Samira Deahr.

Loria added that the district had been having conversations with several other donors who might be able to contribute large amounts of money to the project. Currently, the district has received almost $500,000 in commitments.

“Every donation we get is just another step toward our goal of creating these new state-of-the-art facilities,” Loria said. “Being as early as it is in our fundraising campaign, these donations give us a lot of momentum moving forward, and it’s something that gets everyone really excited. This project is going to touch so many people and so many families, and it’s been nice for me to meet these donors and listen to them tell their story.”

The athletic complex is expected to be split into three phases, the first focusing on the outdoor facilities, which will include a new football stadium, baseball field and softball field. Groundbreaking is expected this fall.

Following that, the district will move onto planning and constructing the indoor facilities, which will include batting cages/golf-hitting nets, a turf field will benefit both athletes and the district’s marching band, and a new weight-lifting room. Although the final dollar amount has not yet been calculated, the outdoor facilities portion is expected to cost $6-7 million, according to Loria.

“These facilities we’re building are badly needed,” Loria emphasized. “We’re still putting Band-aids on our old facilities to make them usable, but when we’re done with this project we’re going to have something that this community can be very proud of.”

Residents wishing to donate to the project may contact Loria at 319-627-2116 or by email at aloria@wl.k12.ia.us.

