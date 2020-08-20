West Liberty staff and residents praised for recovery efforts

WEST LIBERTY — City employees and residents alike in West Liberty are being praised for recovery efforts in the wake of the Aug. 10 derecho windstorm that swept through eastern Iowa.
"You see not only police and fire response," Mayor Robert Hartman said during Tuesday night's virtual City Council meeting. "All of our departments were out there. When we have people in need, neighbors and friends step up."
Much of City Clerk Lee Geertz's written report to the council consisted of recovery efforts that followed the storm. "I can honestly say 2020 has been a huge learning experience with COVID, protesting, and now Iowa hurricane," Geertz wrote in her report. "I am very proud of the city staff and how they worked and carried themselves in this emergency."
Geertz's report said Brian Wright, Muscatine County's emergency manager, was on site within 45 minutes of the storm's impact. "He assisted me in making sure all the essential businesses, essential services, staff members, and community members had what was needed and was ready to assist with additional resources," her report continued. "Brian contacted the state agencies immediately to start the (emergency) declaration for our county."
"We had to run our emergency generator at least 15 hours," reported Craig Juergens, superintendent of the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Hartman noted West Liberty was luckier than other communities that went days without electricity. "I have friends who were without power five, six, seven days," Hartman said. "Eleven hours is a very short time."
"We have learned a lot over this last week and taken notes on what we did right and what we need to work on," Geertz's report said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $483,250.
- The council set a Sept. 1 public hearing on a proposal to amend residency requirements for city employees. Instead of the current requirement to live within the 627 phone exchange or the West Liberty School District, employees hired after March 3, 2020 would have to live within 20 miles of city limits.
- The council approved a request from Nicole Rock's School of Dance to hold an Aug. 22 car wash on the road between Midwest Bank and Casey's.
- This year's Children's Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19, Geertz reported.
