West Liberty staff and residents praised for recovery efforts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY — City employees and residents alike in West Liberty are being praised for recovery efforts in the wake of the Aug. 10 derecho windstorm that swept through eastern Iowa.

"You see not only police and fire response," Mayor Robert Hartman said during Tuesday night's virtual City Council meeting. "All of our departments were out there. When we have people in need, neighbors and friends step up."

Much of City Clerk Lee Geertz's written report to the council consisted of recovery efforts that followed the storm. "I can honestly say 2020 has been a huge learning experience with COVID, protesting, and now Iowa hurricane," Geertz wrote in her report. "I am very proud of the city staff and how they worked and carried themselves in this emergency."

Geertz's report said Brian Wright, Muscatine County's emergency manager, was on site within 45 minutes of the storm's impact. "He assisted me in making sure all the essential businesses, essential services, staff members, and community members had what was needed and was ready to assist with additional resources," her report continued. "Brian contacted the state agencies immediately to start the (emergency) declaration for our county."