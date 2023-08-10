A new development could help West Liberty meet growing housing needs.

It has been stated by West Liberty’s economic development office, WeLead, that one of its main focuses is on providing enough housing to fulfill the needs of its residents. Last week, WeLead took the next step towards that goal with a special groundbreaking ceremony.

According to WeLead Executive Director Kenneth Brooks, the 10 acres of land located on the north side of West Liberty will eventually be turned into a brand new 45 home subdivision, which will feature a mixture of duplexes, single family units and townhomes.

“With our businesses and industry expanding, we want to make sure that the people that work in West Liberty have the opportunity to live here in our community, to raise their families here, they deserve that opportunity, and we are here to make it happen,” Brooks said.

WeLead is hopeful that these first 45 homes will be on the market within the next year or so, with additional housing projects coming after. Brooks explained that the project’s has been in development for two years. With the engineering and testing phases having already been completed, the only things left to do is to build. Brooks also felt that if the concrete work can be done by the end of fall 2023, the homes should be able to go up quickly in spring/summer 2024.

The home subdivision project is being developed by Jason Dumont with GHS Development. With city administration and WeLead being such helpful partners on the project, Dumont expressed confidence in the project and its benefits to the West Liberty community in a public statement.

“Greyson Conlon will be handling all of the marketing and listings of our new subdivision through Robertson Realty, so we will have a local presence in town for buyers,” Dumont said. “We are also committed to using local labor from the community when we can. We have done several similar projects over the years in communities near Iowa City, and we feel West Liberty is a great place to bring our housing project experience and products.”

“Jason Dumont and his team are not only bringing their knowledge, skills, and experience to the table with this housing project, but they are also bringing a great deal of passion and enthusiasm,” Brooks added.

As for other recent housing developments, Brooks shared that in addition to the subdivision project, local developer Brad Akers has already installed streets and laid infrastructure for ‘The Meadows’, a new manufactured home community that is located next to the fairgrounds on West Liberty’s south side. With its first homes already coming in, Akers hopes to have ten homes ready to go by the end of this building season, with additional phases to come over the next several years. Local businessman Deepak Giri has also expanded his Short Street apartment complex by 24 additional apartments.

“On a smaller scale, WeLead has secured over $700,000 in grant funding in the past three years to subsidize the cost of four projects in West Liberty and one in Atalissa which are all rehabilitating vacant buildings and creating commercial space on the lower floors and housing on the second stories,” Brooks said.

WeLead has also partnered with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s housing council, and has agreed to build some 3D printed homes in West Liberty as part of the Community Foundation’s initiative, Brooks said.

“It’s clear that people want to move to West Liberty, and yes, obviously expanding our housing offerings will accommodate that desire, but adding housing will also benefit West Liberty’s current residents,” he said. “When discussing economics, it can be easy to get lost in numbers and wrapped up in details… but nothing else matters without the people.”

