PHOTOS: Annawan outlasts West Liberty at IHMVCU Shootout
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann021.JPG
Annawan's Bella VanOpdorp puts up a shot against West Liberty during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann020.JPG
Annawan's Bella VanOpdorp puts up a shot against West Liberty during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann019.JPG
West Liberty's Sophie Buysse grabs a rebound against Annawan during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann018.JPG
Annawan's Zoey Vance has her shot blocked by West Liberty's Finley Hall during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann017.JPG
West Liberty's Paige Werling drives past Annawan's Kennadi Rico during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann016.JPG
Annawan's Olivia Goodley is defended by West Liberty's Kelsey Joens during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann015.JPG
West Liberty's Finley Hall looks to take a shot against Annawan during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann014.JPG
West Liberty's Pearson Hall dribbles the ball up the court against Annawan during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann013.JPG
Annawan's Elaina Manuel is defended by West Liberty's Pearson Hall during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout in January at Wharton Field House.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann012.JPG
West Liberty head coach Courtney Joens looks on against Annawan during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann011.JPG
West Liberty's Pearson Hall drives to the basket against Annawan during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann010.JPG
Annawan's Olivia Goodley grabs a rebound against West Liberty during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann009.JPG
West Liberty's Finley Hall puts up a shot against Annawan during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann008.JPG
West Liberty's Kelsey Joens is defended by Annawan's Kaylee Celus (2) and Bella VanOpdorp (1) during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann007.JPG
West Liberty's Finley Hall puts up a shot against Annawan during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann006.JPG
West Liberty's Kelsey Joens puts up a shot during a game this past season at the IHMVCU Shootout against Annawan at Wharton Field House in Moline.
BOBBY METCALF
010823-qc-spt-shootoutwlann005.JPG
West Liberty head coach Courtney Joens prepares for a game against Annawan during the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout Saturday at Wharton Fieldhouse.
