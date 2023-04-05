WEST LIBERTY — This week on April 4, Wartburg College invited the public to its grand unveiling of its 2023 Senior Exhibit in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery in conjunction with its RICE Day festivities.

Molly Vittetoe of West Liberty was one of the 10 seniors who were chosen to have their art displayed in the gallery. For her piece, Vittetoe used Plexiglas, acrylic and wood to create representations of various trees such as the Hemlock tree and the Appalachian Mountain Locus tree.

Within her artist statement, Vittetoe said she hoped to spread the idea of the soul of nature being present everywhere, having grown up spending most of her time outside and in the countryside. By using her chosen materials to create something mirroring the rings within trees, she aimed to capture and preserve their “souls.”

“A tree’s life begins with a tiny seed and then grows into a towering tree. However, a tree cannot bare witness to its own greatness. It cannot see its own deep roots or the influence of its own spreading branches. It is up to the observer to give meaning to the tree’s existence. And still, it is only at the end of its life that we can then see the entirety of its soul present within its circling rings,” she stated.

The 2023 Senior Exhibit will run through May 28. For those who would like to see the work of Vittetoe and the other seniors, the gallery, located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are also invited to join the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exclusive exhibition information and gallery content.