WEST LIBERTY — Ruben Meraz is certainly into geography.
The West Liberty Middle School eighth-grader could often be seen carrying around a large geography book around West Liberty Middle School that he would study from in his free time.
The extra effort paid off recently with Ruben taking second place in the entire state in the Iowa Geography Bee. The competition is held annually by the National Geographic Society.
A year ago, Ruben took sixth place in the same competition.
After Ruben missed two of three questions in the finals, it left Decorah’s Simon Kutz as the state champion. Simon got all three questions correct.
“I was proud of myself,” said Ruben. “I really wanted to win it.
“I was a bit disappointed,” he added. “But I know that beyond that guy I am the one that would go onto the nationals to represent Iowa.”
The two questions Ruben missed were not exactly easy ones.
They were:
1, A national park in the country of Malawi is south of what African country? The correct answer was Mozambique.
2, Name the island on which you can find three Asian countries.
The answer: Borneo.
The competition requires surviving several rounds of questions just to reach the finals.
For Ruben, it began with 400 students in grades four through eight at West Liberty schools taking a preliminary test. The top 10 scorers then compete in a geography bee at the school. The champion then takes a computerized test, which requires one of the top 100 scores in the state to qualify for the state geography bee.
At State in one-day of competition in late March at Northern Iowa University, Ruben competed with the 100 students who were divided into five groups of 20.
From that, they answered eight rounds of questions orally. Then the top 10 scorers advanced to the finals.
His teacher, Jackie Henderson, noted that Ruben advanced with ease, his past experience in the competition helping him.
“The level of questions becomes more difficult as the competition moves on,” Henderson said. Students are eliminated after two misses.
Ruben made it through eight questions without a miss. Eventually, there were three students left and then the third person missed, leaving Ruben and the eventual champion.
They had to write down answers to three questions. Simon got all three of the final questions right.
For his efforts, Ruben received a $300 gift card, a book and additional certificates.
Taking second place was quite an accomplishment, Henderson said.
“He is very much something,” she said. “What I love about Ruben is he set a goal for himself last year after he got sixth,” she said.
"I am going to come back and win this," he told her.
“He started really working hard on his own,” Henderson said. “He spent a lot of time on his own studying and learning. He had a book he walked around the school with every day. I called it his bible. He would just pour over that with information about countries, capitals, flags and little facts.”
There were lots of questions about oceans and bodies of water in relation to the countries, too, she said.
Henderson also recalled on one of the tougher rounds where students faced a map of Africa with the countries numbered but not otherwise labeled.
A question would then be asked. “The students had to identify the number, the location and offer up the name of the country,” she said. “The question might have something to do with the landscape or the port it’s next to, or could be south of a national park. So it’s very much using lots of references to gather the answer.”
“It was really hard,” Ruben said.
He’s interested in geography because he believes it’s important learning where you are from in relation to the world, in general.
For now, Ruben is not certain if he will go directly into a field that’s pure geography, though.
“I don’t know if I will keep doing geography,” he said. “But I know whatever my career is going to be, it’s going to have something related to it.”
