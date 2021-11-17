West Liberty to hold Holiday Open House and annual tree lighting this Sunday

WEST LIBERTY — The City of West Liberty will put its best foot forward on Sunday when it kicks off the holidays thanks to the help of local businesses.
The West Liberty Chamber of Commerce will hold its Holiday Open House on Sunday, Nov. 21. This event will feature several businesses and activities through the day.
“Last year we were not able to host the Holiday Open House, so everyone is very much looking forward to having it again this year,” Melissa Stagg, Director for the West Liberty Chamber of Commerce said.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Festival of Trees for a Cause will take place at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds 101 N. Clay St. and will feature local vendors and a steak sandwich sack lunch. The West Liberty Country Club, located at 1248 Country Heights Lane, will also host a vendor fair from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
Downtown, residents and visitors will find many local businesses open from 2 to 5 p.m. Several businesses will offer refreshments to shoppers.
At Active Health guests can enjoy wine, healthy snacks, free chair massages, mini workouts, a chance to talk with one of Active Health’s doctors, and can enter a drawing to win a 60 minute massage and a vitamin and supplements package. Rosie’s Paradise Massage Therapy will also be offering free chair massages.
Liberty Communications will offer a hot cocoa and coffee bar and children’s crafts, while Speedway Fire Rescue QC will hand out candy canes and accept donations for new equipment.
The West Liberty Rotary Club will hold its coat drive Sunday, while Sara Sedlacek at Edward Jones Investments will offer hot cider and children’s activities. Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by the West Liberty Foods Market and Comet the Reindeer can be found at 409 N. Calhoun St.
For entertainment, Nicole Rock’s School of Dance dancers will perform from 2 to 3:15 p.m. at 314 N. Calhoun St. Also performing this year is the West Liberty High School Jazz Band, which will be at the West Liberty State Bank from 2 to 3 p.m., as well as an additional performer at the bank from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Holiday Open House will wrap up at City Hall for the annual tree lighting at 5:15 p.m. Those who come to enjoy the lighting in-person will also get to enjoy marshmallow roasting, and see live reindeer. “As cheesy as it may sound, this is probably the closest thing we'll ever get to a Hallmark Movie moment,” Stagg said.
Other businesses participating in this year’s open house include MidWest One Bank, Jans Flower Yard, Puebla Mexican Restaurant, Shop 121, Liberty Custom Homes, New Strand Theater, Savor by Chef D, Brick Street Gallery, West Ell Salon & Boutique, Fred’s Feed, Lugo’s Gourmet Popcorn, Slightly Vintage, and the Aquarius Club.
“The Holiday Open House is an excellent chance for our community to come out together, and to invite any and all of our neighbors to join us, and to celebrate what makes our town so truly special. We have a wonderful community here, with a bustling downtown area as well as plenty of businesses outside of the downtown area,” Stagg said, “the Holiday Open House is our chance to invite folks in, show off what we have to offer, and celebrate the upcoming holidays together.”
For a full list of Holiday Open House events, participants and locations, visit the West Liberty Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.