West Liberty unveils new updates to local Community Center

WEST LIBERTY — After about a year and a half of work, the West Liberty Community Center, located at 1204 North Calhoun Street, has finished most of its updates, much to the excitement of the people who are eager to once again use the space for events and activities.

Earlier in the month, the members of the West Liberty Chamber of Commerce had a chance to see the Community Center’s new look. Since then, the Community Center has seen a couple of recent events, with both the Community Center’s Board of Directors and the residents who have gotten to see the renovations firsthand being very pleased with the results.

“We’ve been working on this revamp for the past 18 months,” West Liberty Community Center Director Courtney Crees said. “The building is 23 years old, so we knew some updates needed to be done, and we also sent out a poll asking people’s opinion on what they would like to see updated at the Community Center.”

Among the renovations are new carpet, new vinyl plank wood flooring, new paint and tinting on the building’s widows. New furniture, lights, heaters, a fire pit and a new fountain was also added to the patio, and the Community Center’s entryway is currently undergoing further updates.

“We also have a room that I call the ‘coffee room,’ it’s kind of like a multi-purpose room,” Crees added. “We want to try and update that, and maybe make it a centralized location for people to keep their alcoholic drinks during an event … or maybe put in some sort of mirrors and seating to make it a bridal suite or a relaxing space.”

The building was also made more secure through the addition of new doors and locks, which now provide ADA (American Disabilities Act) access, as well as new security cameras.

“Everybody’s really loved the changes that we’ve made,” Crees said when asked about the reactions that she has seen for the updates. “It makes the space much more beautiful than it was before.”

While the space may look new, the Community Center will remain being available for hosting different events for the West Liberty community, such as proms, quinceaneras, birthday parties, fundraising events and so much more, just as it always has been.

“We hope that the Community Center continues to bring business from all over. We have not just West Liberty people using it but also people from Muscatine, from Coralville, from North Liberty and other surrounding areas who use it,” Crees continued. “We just want people to still think of us, and we’re a nonprofit so we try to keep our rental prices low.”

For more information on upcoming Community Center events and updates, residents can check out either the Community Center’s Facebook page or its website at https://wlcommunitycenter.com/.