West Side Trail dedicated during Thursday ceremony in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — As the West Side Trail was dedicated Thursday at the Soccer Complex West, proceedings were stopped briefly several times as people using the trail jogged or cycled past the group officially opening the trail to the public.
The 1.26 mile trail was the latest completed segment of the Muscatine Trail System. The section runs along the west side of Houser Street from the Muscatine Soccer Complex to Crossroads Inc., on North Houser Street. It then turns west through Arbor Commons Subdivision and connects with the trail system at Discovery Park. The $1.2 million project was funded in part through a CAT Pearls of Progress grant along with public funds and private donations.
“This doesn’t just happen overnight,” Greater Muscatine Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry director Erik Reader said. “It takes many years; it takes many meetings for this to come to fruition. A big thank you and a testament to the hard work and effort and persistence along the way.”
The section of the trail dedicated links a 3.5 mile network in northwest Muscatine and a 4.5 mile trail that stretches from Deep Lakes Park, along the Mississippi and through downtown to Solomon Road. The trail will increase bike and pedestrian mobility while providing an additional attraction for businesses and prospective employees.
During the program, trails committee member Sarah Lande described the work that went into making the trail a reality. She said with the extension, the trail system travels 15 miles and connects all the major recreational areas in Muscatine. She said in conjunction with the county, there will soon be 22 miles of trails.
“Our trail system is part of two national trail systems – The American Discovery Trails and the Mississippi River Trails that cross our nation,” she said. “Trails are great. Trails connect us with nature, they enhance our well-being and our health, and during COVID they kept us sane.”
She said the trails are the result of a lot of dedication, love and perseverance from many people in the community. Lande was the one to cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the trail to the community.
The first project to begin the trail work was started in 2006 when a memo to the city council noted the city had been awarded $510,000 in a Federal Department of Transportation grant to extend the trail along the Mississippi Levy.