West Side Trail dedicated during Thursday ceremony in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — As the West Side Trail was dedicated Thursday at the Soccer Complex West, proceedings were stopped briefly several times as people using the trail jogged or cycled past the group officially opening the trail to the public.

The 1.26 mile trail was the latest completed segment of the Muscatine Trail System. The section runs along the west side of Houser Street from the Muscatine Soccer Complex to Crossroads Inc., on North Houser Street. It then turns west through Arbor Commons Subdivision and connects with the trail system at Discovery Park. The $1.2 million project was funded in part through a CAT Pearls of Progress grant along with public funds and private donations.

“This doesn’t just happen overnight,” Greater Muscatine Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry director Erik Reader said. “It takes many years; it takes many meetings for this to come to fruition. A big thank you and a testament to the hard work and effort and persistence along the way.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The section of the trail dedicated links a 3.5 mile network in northwest Muscatine and a 4.5 mile trail that stretches from Deep Lakes Park, along the Mississippi and through downtown to Solomon Road. The trail will increase bike and pedestrian mobility while providing an additional attraction for businesses and prospective employees.